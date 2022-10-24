Tobin Bell to Return for Next Saw Movie

Tobin Bell clearly still wants to play a game, because he’s officially signed on for the next Saw movie.

Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules confirmed Bell’s return to Variety, noting, “What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”

The Saw franchise began in 2004 and starred Bell as John “Jigsaw” Kramer, a killer who didn’t just murder his victims outright, but put them through games to test their will to live. Jigsaw was killed off in 2006’s Saw III, but Bell has appeared in nearly all of the series’ nine films in live or flashback form. The only film he didn’t appear in was 2021’s Spiral, which focused on a copycat killer.

The 10th Saw movie doesn’t yet have an official title, but it’s set to go into production later this month and has a release date of October 27th, 2023. The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who previously helmed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures haven’t shared a real plot synopsis for the next sequel, but did tease in a statement that “the return of Bell to the franchise furthers [our] goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”