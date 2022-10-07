Menu
Tours On Sale This Week: Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Phish, Bono, and More

Also grab tickets for LCD Soundsystem, Quentin Tarantino, Muse, and John Mellencamp

Phish (Ben Kaye) / Depeche Mode (Sven Darmer) / Arctic Monkeys (Debi del Grande) / U2 (David Brendan Hall)
Consequence Staff
October 6, 2022 | 11:17pm ET

    Here’s the latest on the live events landscape. From an enormous tour from Depeche Mode to a residency with LCD Soundsystem and book tours from Quentin Tarantino and Bono, we have the details on how to secure tickets. Find it all below.

    Depeche Mode: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Depeche Mode have announced a massive world tour that’ll see them play more than 20 different countries across North America and Europe in 2023.

    Tickets to Depeche Mode’s upcoming tour go on sale beginning Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. For North American audiences, a pre-sale is underway as of today, Thursday, October 6th (using access code PUMPKIN or SOCIAL). Lock in seats via Ticketmaster.

    Arctic Monkeys: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Arctic Monkeys have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their upcoming album, The Car, with Fontaines D.C. providing support for the entirety of the leg.

    A fan pre-sale is underway(use code PUMPKIN), and will be followed by a general on-sale beginning October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find seats via Ticketmaster.

    Quentin Tarantino: Get Tickets

    Director Quentin Tarantino has announced a US tour in support of his forthcoming book, Cinema Speculation.

    Tickets to the trek — which will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, and New York City — go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Each ticket includes a copy of Cinema Speculation. Secure tickets here.

    Phish: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Phish have announced their 2022 run of New Year’s Eve shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, marking the return of one of the jam band’s most cherished annual traditions.

    Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Muse: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Muse have announced the 2023 “Will of the People Tour.” Evanescence will accompany the band as a special guest.

    A fan pre-sale is underway (use code PUMPKIN), and a general on-sale is set to begin Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in seats to catch the band on Ticketmaster.

    John Mellencamp: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    John Mellencamp has mapped out a massive 76-date North American tour for 2023.

    A fan pre-sale has begun (use code PUMPKIN), and a general on sale will begin on October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local. Secure tickets on Ticketmaster.

    LCD Soundsystem: Get Tickets via AXS

    LCD Soundsystem have announced a new 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel kicking off on November 18th.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET — find seats through AXS.

    Bono: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Bono will promote his upcoming memoir, titled Surrender, by embarking on a 14-city book tour this fall.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Bono’s upcoming memoir. Don’t miss this chance to hear from the legendary artist in person by locking in seats on Ticketmaster.

