Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tove Lo Announces 2023 North American Tour

In support of her newly released album, Dirt Femme

Tove Lo 2023 tour dates
Tove Lo, photo by Josh Druding
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 14, 2022 | 10:26am ET

    Tove Lo has mapped out a 2023 North American headlining tour in support of her newly released album, Dirt Femme.

    The 18-date trek launches on February 6th in Nashville and also includes stops in cities like Richmond, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles.

    Tickets to the tour are currently available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The Swedish pop singer recently spoke to Consequence about her latest album and exploring “love and feelings and thoughts and fears.” You can read the conversation here.

    Advertisement

    Tove Lo 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    11/01 – SWG3 Galvanizers
    11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
    11/03 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    11/05 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    11/08 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
    11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    11/10 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    11/12 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    11/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
    11/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    11/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    11/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
    11/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
    02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    02/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    02/10 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
    02/13 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    02/14 – Toronto, ON @ History
    02/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    02/17 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
    02/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    02/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    02/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    03/01 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/23-26 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
    03/24-26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Billy Bragg Starbucks union strike

Billy Bragg Supports Striking Starbucks Union in Buffalo, Performs "Solidarity Forever": Watch

October 13, 2022

Blink 182 tickets tour 2023 2024 Tom DeLonge Mark Hoppus Travis Barker how to buy seats shows venue

How to Get Tickets to Blink-182's 2023 Reunion Tour

October 11, 2022

jid smino 2023 north american tour dates

JID Announces 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Smino

October 11, 2022

Blink-182 to reunite for 2023 tour

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker Reunite for World Tour and New Music

October 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tove Lo Announces 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter