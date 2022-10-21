Menu
Late Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Strnad Appears on New Chelsea Grin Song “Forever Bloom”: Stream

The song is included on Chelsea Grin's upcoming album, Suffer in Hell

Trevor Strnad Chelsea Grin song
Trevor Strnad (photo by Amy Harris) and Chelsea Grin (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)
October 21, 2022 | 11:16am ET

    Salt Lake City metal band Chelsea Grin have released a new song “Forever Bloom,” which features late Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad. Watch the accompanying music video below.

    “Forever Bloom” comes ahead of Chelsea Grin’s upcoming double release of Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven. Suffer in Hell will drop next month on November 11th, while Suffer in Heaven will arrive on March 17th, 2023. Pre-orders are available here.

    “‘Forever Bloom’ is a fast-paced song with a whimsical edge to it, paying homage to some of our metal roots,” guitarist Stephen Rutishauser said in a statement. “The video accompaniment should let you know that it isn’t all evil and darkness in the world of metal. Of course, we were very grateful to have our friend Trevor feature on this song — RIP to a legend.”

    Strnad tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 41. The Black Dahlia Murder recently revealed that they will continue as a band, with guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocals.

    In conjunction with the new releases, Chelsea Grin have joined forces with the AMC Network’s horror streaming platform Shudder. Fans who pre-save and/or pre-add the new albums will be entered for an opportunity to score a one-year subscription to Shudder.

    See the video for “Forever Bloom” below, followed by the artwork and tracklists for Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven.

    Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven Artwork:

    Chelsea Grin Suffer in Hell Suffer in Heaven album art

    Suffer in Hell Tracklist:
    01. Origin of Sin
    02. Forever Bloom (feat. Trevor Strnad)
    03. Deathbed Companion
    04. Crystal Casket
    05. Flood Lungs
    06. The Isnis
    07. Mourning Hymn
    08. Suffer In Hell, Suffer In Heaven

    Suffer in Heaven Tracklist:
    01. Leave With Us
    02. Orc March
    03. Fathomless Maw
    04. Soul Slave
    05. The Mind of God
    06. Yhorm the Giant
    07. Sing to the Grave
    08. The Path of Suffering

