Late Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Strnad Appears on New Chelsea Grin Song “Forever Bloom”: Stream

Salt Lake City metal band Chelsea Grin have released a new song “Forever Bloom,” which features late Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad. Watch the accompanying music video below.

“Forever Bloom” comes ahead of Chelsea Grin’s upcoming double release of Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven. Suffer in Hell will drop next month on November 11th, while Suffer in Heaven will arrive on March 17th, 2023. Pre-orders are available here.

“‘Forever Bloom’ is a fast-paced song with a whimsical edge to it, paying homage to some of our metal roots,” guitarist Stephen Rutishauser said in a statement. “The video accompaniment should let you know that it isn’t all evil and darkness in the world of metal. Of course, we were very grateful to have our friend Trevor feature on this song — RIP to a legend.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Strnad tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 41. The Black Dahlia Murder recently revealed that they will continue as a band, with guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocals.

In conjunction with the new releases, Chelsea Grin have joined forces with the AMC Network’s horror streaming platform Shudder. Fans who pre-save and/or pre-add the new albums will be entered for an opportunity to score a one-year subscription to Shudder.

See the video for “Forever Bloom” below, followed by the artwork and tracklists for Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven.

Advertisement

Suffer in Hell and Suffer in Heaven Artwork:

Suffer in Hell Tracklist:

01. Origin of Sin

02. Forever Bloom (feat. Trevor Strnad)

03. Deathbed Companion

04. Crystal Casket

05. Flood Lungs

06. The Isnis

07. Mourning Hymn

08. Suffer In Hell, Suffer In Heaven

Suffer in Heaven Tracklist:

01. Leave With Us

02. Orc March

03. Fathomless Maw

04. Soul Slave

05. The Mind of God

06. Yhorm the Giant

07. Sing to the Grave

08. The Path of Suffering