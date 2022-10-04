Turnstile are keeping the momentum going for their superb 2021 album, GLOW ON, with a fall headlining North American tour. The outing kicked off Monday night (October 3rd) in the pouring rain at the outdoor New York venue Brooklyn Mirage, but the wet and chilly weather didn’t stop the Baltimore band from delivering one if its signature high-energy shows.

Indie rocker Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) got the evening going with 10-song set, before giving way to hip-hop artist JPEGMafia, who got the crowd moving with a 16-song performance. At certain points in the show, JPEGMafia jumped down to the barricade to get up close and personal with fans, who welcomed him with a warm response.

The rain let up for a brief moment right before Turnstile took the stage, only to return for the duration of the show. If anything, the downpour got the crowd moving even more than usual, as a sea of fans moshed their way through the 17-song set, which included 11 tunes from GLOW ON, beginning with the rousing set-opener “HOLIDAY.”

Toward the end of the set, after playing the infectious “MYSTERY,” singer Brendan Yates addressed the crowd, saying, “I know it’s cold, it’s raining, but this is gonna be a night I’m never gonna forget. So, thank you for being here.” And during the final song, “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION),” he made his way into the crowd as he personally shook hands with fans who braved the stormy weather to catch a show that they’ll never forget themselves.

The first leg of Turnstile’s headlining North American tour continues through an October 31st show in San Francisco. A shorter second leg launches on December 7th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through a December 19th gig in Boston. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster.

See Heavy Consequence’s photos, as well as fan-filmed video and Turnstile’s setlist below.

Turnstile Setlist:

HOLIDAY

Real Thing

Big Smile

NEW HEART DESIGN

I Don’t Wanna Be Blind

BLACKOUT

UNDERWATER BOI

DON’T PLAY

The Things You Do

Drop

FLY AGAIN

Moon

ALIEN LOVE CALL

ENDLESS

NO SURPRISE

MYSTERY

T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)