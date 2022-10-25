Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share “I Killed Captain Cook”: Stream

Unknown Mortal Orchestra return today with the new single “I Killed Captain Cook” and its accompanying music video. Additionally, the psych-rock project led by Ruban Nielson has unveiled North American and UK tour dates for 2023, their first outing in four years.

When he was a child, Nielson’s mother would tell him the story of Captain James Cook, the English explorer known for colonizing Polynesia and attempting to kidnap Hawaiian chief Kalaniʻōpuʻu before ultimately meeting his demise in Hawaii.

The aptly-titled “I Killed Captain Cook” is told from the perspective of the Hawaiian who rightfully killed Cook in defense of their homeland: “One of the many lies that they told/ Was that they were divine and fair/ With Cook’s blood on my hand/ The spell was broken there,” goes the final verse of the gentile acoustic track.

Advertisement

Related Video

Nielson’s mother appears in the “I Killed Captain Cook” music video, which also features a Kanaka Maoli (Indigenous Polynesian people from Hawaii), as well as Miss Aloha Hula 1973, who you can see on the single art.

According to a press release, “I Killed Captain Cook” is the first preview of a forthcoming double album due out in 2023.

As for their tour, Unknown Mortal Orchestra will hit the road beginning on March 20th in Spokane, Washington. The run includes stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, and New York City before heading to the UK, wrapping up in Glasgow on June 17th. Tickets go on sale October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Last year, UMO shared the singles “That Life” and “Weekend Run,” and also teamed up with The Free Nationals and Daniel Caesar on “Beauty & Essex.” Their last proper LP was 2018’s Sex & Food.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/13 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

04/14 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

04/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/30 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers