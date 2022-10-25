Menu
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share “I Killed Captain Cook”: Stream

The first preview of an upcoming double album due out in 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Jenny Nielson
October 25, 2022 | 10:46am ET

    Unknown Mortal Orchestra return today with the new single “I Killed Captain Cook” and its accompanying music video. Additionally, the psych-rock project led by Ruban Nielson has unveiled North American and UK tour dates for 2023, their first outing in four years.

    When he was a child, Nielson’s mother would tell him the story of Captain James Cook, the English explorer known for colonizing Polynesia and attempting to kidnap Hawaiian chief Kalaniʻōpuʻu before ultimately meeting his demise in Hawaii.

    The aptly-titled “I Killed Captain Cook” is told from the perspective of the Hawaiian who rightfully killed Cook in defense of their homeland: “One of the many lies that they told/ Was that they were divine and fair/ With Cook’s blood on my hand/ The spell was broken there,” goes the final verse of the gentile acoustic track.

    Nielson’s mother appears in the “I Killed Captain Cook” music video, which also features a Kanaka Maoli (Indigenous Polynesian people from Hawaii), as well as Miss Aloha Hula 1973, who you can see on the single art.

    According to a press release, “I Killed Captain Cook” is the first preview of a forthcoming double album due out in 2023.

    As for their tour, Unknown Mortal Orchestra will hit the road beginning on March 20th in Spokane, Washington. The run includes stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, and New York City before heading to the UK, wrapping up in Glasgow on June 17th. Tickets go on sale October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster.

    Last year, UMO shared the singles “That Life” and “Weekend Run,” and also teamed up with The Free Nationals and Daniel Caesar on “Beauty & Essex.” Their last proper LP was 2018’s Sex & Food.

    Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
    03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    03/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
    03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    03/31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    04/13 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/14 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    04/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    05/30 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
    05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    06/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

