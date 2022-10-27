UPSAHL Announces New EP Sagittarius, Shares “Into My Body”: Stream

UPSAHL is set to celebrate her sign with a new EP called Sagittarius, out on December 9th via Arista Records. As a preview, she’s shared the new single, “Into My Body,” and its accompanying music video.

Each track on the project represents a different quality found in Sagittarians, whether it’s the inward reflection of her previous single, “Antsy,” or the reclamation of self-confidence found in “Into My Body.” Over uptempo pop production, UPSAHL lets loose with lyrics like, “I don’t need anyone on me/ Just serotonin rushing to my head.”

Watch the music video for “Into My Body” below.

“I wrote ‘Into My Body’ at the beginning of the summer after getting back from almost 6 months of touring,” UPSAHL explained in a statement. “For the first time in a while, I wasn’t surrounded by chaos and constant brain stimulation, so I was kind of left to me and my own thoughts. I got stuck in my head and was completely disconnected from reality. I’m an intense person, so this feeling got very extreme. I wanted to write a song about how I was having an out-of-body experience, but it became a song about getting back into my body. It’s also definitely, maybe a masturbation anthem lol.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In October 2021, UPSAHL released her major label debut album, Lady Jesus, and broke it down track by track exclusively for Consequence. Be sure to check out the singer-songwriter’s My15 playlist for more insight into her influences.

After recently wrapping a North American headlining tour, UPSAHL will next play a pair of shows in Australia before heading to the UK and Europe. See the full schedule below; grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

UPSAHL 2022 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Footscray, AU @ Hotel Westwood

11/04 – Darlinghurst, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/13 – Milan, IT @ Biko Club

11/14 – Zürich, CH @ Papiersaal

11/15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

11/20 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

11/21 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

11/24 – London, UK @ PowerHaus

12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Zona Music Festival