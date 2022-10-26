Menu
Viagra Boys Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

In support of their latest album Cave World

viagra boys 2023 tour
Viagra Boys, photo by Fredrik Bengsston
October 26, 2022 | 5:55pm ET

    Viagra Boys have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album Cave WorldThe North American trek kicks off February 13th and wraps up in March.

    Dubbed the “Shrimp City Beach 1993 Reunion Tour” — a nod to Cave World lead single “Ain’t No Thief” — Viagra Boys’ 2023 tour begins at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and hits Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, Majestic in Detroit, and more before concluding at The Crocodile in Seattle on March 4th.

    General ticket sales begin Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, while fans who sign up for the Shrimptech Mailer can grab pre-sale tickets now. See their full schedule — including the remaining Europe shows they previously announced — below.

    Released in July, Cave World follows Viagra Boys’ 2021 LP Welfare Jazz and also features the single “Troglodyte.”

    Viagra Boys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    10/28 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    10/31 — Dallas, TX @ Granada
    12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Astra
    12/08 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
    12/10 — Utrecht, NL @ The Tivoli
    12/11 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    12/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    12/14 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra
    12/15 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    01/20 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    01/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
    01/23 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    01/24 — Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
    01/25 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    01/28 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    03/31 — Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo
    02/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    02/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    02/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    02/18 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    02/20 — Montreal, QC @ Corona
    02/21 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
    02/23 — Detroit MI @ Majestic
    02/24 — Chicago, IL @ TBA
    02/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    02/27 — Denver CO @ Gothic
    02/28 — Salt Lake City UT @ The Depot
    03/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
    03/03 — Portland, OR @ Roseland
    03/04 — Seattle WA @ The Crocodile

