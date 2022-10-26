Viagra Boys Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Viagra Boys have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album Cave World. The North American trek kicks off February 13th and wraps up in March.

Dubbed the “Shrimp City Beach 1993 Reunion Tour” — a nod to Cave World lead single “Ain’t No Thief” — Viagra Boys’ 2023 tour begins at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and hits Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, Majestic in Detroit, and more before concluding at The Crocodile in Seattle on March 4th.

General ticket sales begin Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, while fans who sign up for the Shrimptech Mailer can grab pre-sale tickets now. See their full schedule — including the remaining Europe shows they previously announced — below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Released in July, Cave World follows Viagra Boys’ 2021 LP Welfare Jazz and also features the single “Troglodyte.”

Viagra Boys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/28 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/31 — Dallas, TX @ Granada

12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/08 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

12/10 — Utrecht, NL @ The Tivoli

12/11 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

12/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

12/14 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra

12/15 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

01/20 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

01/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

01/23 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia

01/24 — Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

01/25 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

01/28 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

03/31 — Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo

02/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

02/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/18 — Boston, MA @ Royale

02/20 — Montreal, QC @ Corona

02/21 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

02/23 — Detroit MI @ Majestic

02/24 — Chicago, IL @ TBA

02/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/27 — Denver CO @ Gothic

02/28 — Salt Lake City UT @ The Depot

03/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

03/03 — Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/04 — Seattle WA @ The Crocodile