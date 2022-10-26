Viagra Boys Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Viagra Boys have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album Cave World. The North American trek kicks off February 13th and wraps up in March.
Dubbed the “Shrimp City Beach 1993 Reunion Tour” — a nod to Cave World lead single “Ain’t No Thief” — Viagra Boys’ 2023 tour begins at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and hits Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, Majestic in Detroit, and more before concluding at The Crocodile in Seattle on March 4th.
General ticket sales begin Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, while fans who sign up for the Shrimptech Mailer can grab pre-sale tickets now. See their full schedule — including the remaining Europe shows they previously announced — below.
Released in July, Cave World follows Viagra Boys’ 2021 LP Welfare Jazz and also features the single “Troglodyte.”
Viagra Boys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/31 — Dallas, TX @ Granada
12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/08 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
12/10 — Utrecht, NL @ The Tivoli
12/11 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
12/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
12/14 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra
12/15 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
01/20 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
01/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
01/23 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia
01/24 — Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
01/25 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
01/28 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
03/31 — Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo
02/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
02/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
02/18 — Boston, MA @ Royale
02/20 — Montreal, QC @ Corona
02/21 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
02/23 — Detroit MI @ Majestic
02/24 — Chicago, IL @ TBA
02/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/27 — Denver CO @ Gothic
02/28 — Salt Lake City UT @ The Depot
03/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
03/03 — Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/04 — Seattle WA @ The Crocodile