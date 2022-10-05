Forget The Nightmare Before Christmas — Christmas is the nightmare in the official trailer for Violent Night, Universal Pictures and 87North’s forthcoming holiday-horror-comedy that stars David Harbour as one grisly Saint Nicholas. The film is slated to hit theaters December 2nd.

In the latest from director Tommy Wirkola, all is not calm and bright. Santa Claus’ usual holiday routine is thwarted when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound, holding everyone inside hostage. To make matters even less merry, it’s Christmas Eve, and Santa’s in the middle of his grand gift delivery; his naughty list is about to get a lot longer as he begins to avenge the bandits in the name of saving Christmas. We can expect to see a lot of red, and not just in Santa’s suit.

The hotheaded holiday flick also stars John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise). Watch the trailer for Violent Night below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Harbour, who we know best as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, is also set to star in a movie based on the video game Gran Turismo next year.