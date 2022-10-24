How To Watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Given the recent uptick in musician-related biopics, it’s only fitting for a performer of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s acclaim to be next in line. But in typical Weird Al fashion, this “documentary” will have a satirical approach to the parody singer’s career.

With Eric Appel taking on director duties for the script that was co-written by Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as the famed parody song musician, alongside Rainn Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, Julianne Nicholson, and many many more.

However, ahead of its upcoming release, the comedy won’t be available via traditional platforms. Thus, here’s how to watch the upcoming feature film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Where Can I Watch Weird?

Like many new releases, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won’t be present in any theaters upon release. It instead will be released as a streaming exclusive, however, it won’t be found on popular sites like Netflix or Hulu. Instead, the faux biopic will be premiering on the Roku Channel as an original film for the platform.

Do I Need a Roku Device To Watch?

While the film may only be found on the Roku Channel, viewers won’t need to have a Roku streaming device or player to watch. You will need a Roku account, but signing up for the Roku Channel is free and can be done from smart TVs, extension devices like Amazon’s TV Fire Stick, or non-television devices like phones or laptops.

Is It Free To Watch?

Because the Roku Channel is ad-supported, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be free to watch upon its release. However, not all countries can stream the film due to the Roku Channel being present only in the US, UK, and Canada.

Why the Roku Channel?

Yankovic told The New York Times that “Roku was the only company that whipped out their checkbook. Because of them, this movie is getting made.”

David Eilenberg, the head of Originals for Roku, noted that because Roku isn’t producing as many shows as a site like Netflix, creators will an opportunity for their work to “have its day in the sun.”

“There’s only one Roku Originals slate,” Eilenberg told The New York Times. “Creators are going to be attended to.”

When Will It Be Available To Stream?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere on November 4th, 2022. The film has already debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8th, 2022, where it received the festival’s People’s Choice Award for the Midnight Madness category. Consequence critic Sarah Kurchak gave the film an A grade in her review, writing that “Weird is an unapologetically ridiculous and over-the-top romp that’s sold by people who are completely, sincerely, and unfailingly committed to the bit on every level.”