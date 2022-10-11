Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” on Kimmel: Watch

Wet Leg jumped onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to perform their breakout single “Chaise Longue.”

The British duo took a break from their recently expanded tour schedule (tickets here) to bring their delightfully deadpan demeanor to late night TV. But don’t let their nonchalant stage presence fool you — Wet Leg had the studio audience jumping as they tore through the song’s fiery guitar riffs. Watch them perform “Chaise Longue” below.

Wet Leg will follow up their Kimmel appearance with more live performances along the West Coast for the rest of the week, culminating with their final support date for Florence + The Machine on October 15th in Los Angeles. They’ll embark on a solo European tour in November, return to the U.S. to close out 2022, and hit Australia and Europe in 2023 as openers for Harry Styles. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Since the release of their self-titled debut album in April, Wet Leg has gained quite the eclectic following over the last year including President Barack Obama and Elton John. They have also received the covers treatment from the likes of Harry Styles, who took a pass at “Wet Dream” in May, and Pearl Jam, who tackled “Chaise Longue” at New York’s Madison Square Garden in September. The duo have shared the love with their own takes on “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy and most recently, “Daisy” by Ashnikko.