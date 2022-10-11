Menu
Weyes Blood Drives Through Her Feelings on New Song “Grapevine”: Stream

From her upcoming album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Weyes Blood, photo by Neil Krug
October 11, 2022 | 11:40am ET

    As Weyes Blood, Natalie Mering hopes that a nice long drive will sort her feelings on the new song, “Grapevine.”

    “Grapevine” takes its title from a stretch of Interstate 5 with the same name in Southern California. Over pensive acoustic guitars, she sings, “Six hours on the grapevine/ And I feel kidnapped this time/ ‘Cause my baby thinks/ He always believes/ That he’s always right/ But I still think of him at night.”

    During the second verse, her “car broke down/ In an old ghost town/ Right around where they got James Dean,” and by the song’s conclusion, she comes to the realization that, “Now we’re just two cars passing by.”

    “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other,” Mering wrote in a statement. “We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”

    Check out Weyes Blood’s “Grapevine” below. The song appears on her recently announced album, And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on November 18th, 2022 via Sub Pop. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing. Previously, she shared the single, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.”

    This December, Weyes Blood will kick off her 2022-23 tour. Tickets are available here.

