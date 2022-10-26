When We Were Young 2022 Photo Gallery: See Portraits of Pierce The Veil, Nessa Barrett, Atreyu, and More

After a cancelled first day, the inaugural When We Were Young festival reemerged on Sunday, October 23rd with a stacked kickoff. Check out exclusive portraits of artists like Pierce The Veil, Nessa Barrett, Atreyu, and more below.

The festival tapped into a certain sense of angsty nostalgia, featuring acts like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, and so many more. Select newcomers in the space were present as well, like The Linda Lindas and Mom Jeans, rounding out the pop-punk, emo, and indie lineup.

For a full recap of the day, head over to our review of everything that went down. You can also check out action shots of standout sets at our full When We Were Young 2022 photo gallery.

In between the madness, photographer Kris Lori met up with artists to capture their time at When We Were Young. Check out the photos below.

When We Were Young 2022 returns for a final day on Saturday, October 29th; get tickets here.