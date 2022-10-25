After an unfortunately-canceled first day, When We Were Young’s inaugural festival finally kicked off this past Sunday (October 23rd) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring a much-lauded, all-star lineup of emo, pop-punk, and indie rock, the festival overcame high expectations and extreme weather to deliver a day’s worth of nostalgic, angsty fun. Check out photos of the day below, featuring shots of Jimmy Eat World, Avril Lavigne, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and more.

From its announcement, When We Were Young was both hotly anticipated and heavily scrutinized. Skeptics pointed towards the relatively large size of the lineup for a single-day festival, predicting artist cancelations, general chaos, and conditions akin to Fyre Festival. While it might have seemed like the detractors were correct, with the late release of the schedule and the wind-based cancellation of Saturday, When We Were Young pulled through for a strong, successful Sunday debut. (The fest’s final day will take place this coming Saturday, October 29th; grab tickets here.)

With performances from everyone from Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, A Day to Remember, and The Wonder Years to Bright Eyes, The Linda Lindas, and Alex G, there were more standout sets than any one attendee could take in.

Check out a visual recap of the day via our gallery below, courtesy of photographer Kris Lori, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long. You can also check out our full review here.