Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

When We Were Young Festival Cancels First Day Due to High Winds

Las Vegas is set to experience "dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts"

Advertisement
when we were young canceled
Image via When We Were Young
October 22, 2022 | 2:16pm ET

    The first day of emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young has been canceled due to high winds in Las Vegas.

    Citing “dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” festival organizers announced the cancellation an hour prior to the event’s start time. They said the decision had been under the advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

    “This was not a decision that came lightly,” the organizers added a statement. “We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.” Read When We Were Young’s full cancellation statement below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As of now, tomorrow’s staging of When We Were Young will continue as planned, as will the final day of the festival slated for Saturday, October 29th.

    When We Were Young boasts an insane lineup this year, and fan demand prompted Live Nation to expand the festival from its original one-day slot to a three (or, now, two) day event. My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI, Pierce the Veil, Alex G, and more will perform at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. In anticipation of the event, we rounded up the festival’s 7 Toughest Set Time Conflicts.

    When We Were Young recently announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, with Green Day, Blink-182, 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, 5 Seconds of Summer, Good Charlotte, and All Time Low leading the lineup. Tickets to the event are already sold out, but you can join the waitlist for more spots here.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bruno Mars Post Malone DJ Khaled Saudi Arabia festival Soundstorm 22

Bruno Mars, Post Malone, and DJ Khaled to Headline Saudi Arabian Music Festival

October 20, 2022

Chili Peppers, Jack White, and Muse Lead 2023 Lineup for ALTer EGO Fest in LA

Chili Peppers, Jack White, and Muse Lead 2023 Lineup for ALTer EGO Fest in LA

October 18, 2022

decibel metal beer fest philly 2023

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2023 Philly Lineup: Suicidal Tendencies, The Black Dahlia Murder, Eyehategod, and More

October 17, 2022

How to Get Tickets to When We Were Young Festival 2023

October 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

When We Were Young Festival Cancels First Day Due to High Winds

Menu Shop Search Newsletter