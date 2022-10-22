When We Were Young Festival Cancels First Day Due to High Winds

The first day of emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young has been canceled due to high winds in Las Vegas.

Citing “dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” festival organizers announced the cancellation an hour prior to the event’s start time. They said the decision had been under the advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“This was not a decision that came lightly,” the organizers added a statement. “We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.” Read When We Were Young’s full cancellation statement below.

As of now, tomorrow’s staging of When We Were Young will continue as planned, as will the final day of the festival slated for Saturday, October 29th.

When We Were Young boasts an insane lineup this year, and fan demand prompted Live Nation to expand the festival from its original one-day slot to a three (or, now, two) day event. My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI, Pierce the Veil, Alex G, and more will perform at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. In anticipation of the event, we rounded up the festival’s 7 Toughest Set Time Conflicts.

When We Were Young recently announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, with Green Day, Blink-182, 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, 5 Seconds of Summer, Good Charlotte, and All Time Low leading the lineup. Tickets to the event are already sold out, but you can join the waitlist for more spots here.