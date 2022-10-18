Who Is The White Worm in House of The Dragon?

Since the show’s debut, House of the Dragon has brought back that quintessential Game of Thrones experience many had back when the original series ran. While the production value of the show is commendable, any story told in this universe would be nothing without its writing and characters.

House of the Dragon has continued to introduce a number of great and thought-provoking figures to fans, but as of Episode 9, “The Green Council,” the White Worm is the most intriguing. Who is she? Let’s explore below.

Who Is the White Worm?

Before becoming the infamous White Worm, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) originated as a slave from Essos. Eventually she found her way to Westeros, working her way up from the criminal world of King’s Landing as a prostitute and information broker, to a trusted ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen. As the White Worm, Mysaria heads a network of spies and informants active in King’s Landing.

What Is Her Relationship With Daemon Targaryen?

Mysaria is Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)’s one-time paramour, an unmarried lover to someone in high status within Westeros, and at one point was even nearly his second wife. While she holds some sort of affection for the Targaryen Prince, it’s uncertain whether or not Daemon still has deeper feelings for her than a simple bed warmer, especially now that he’s married to Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

Why Is She So Important?

Over the years, Mysaria has cultivated an infamous reputation across King’s Landing as a formidable information broker with her own network of spies. She was an important ally to Prince Daemon Targaryen and an illusive force to be reckoned with.

Why Do Audiences Like Her?

Mysaria is an underdog in every stretch of the word. Starting as a lowly slave girl, she worked her way up to stand beside Westeros’ nobility. She has a cunning, cutthroat personality that sticks by her own beliefs and convictions, willing to use dubious means to better the lives of the disenfranchised.

So She’s Kind of Like The Bald Guy From Game of Thrones?

Kind of. While Varys in Game of Thrones was a force to be reckoned with by both nobles and commoners alike, the White Worm uses her talents and connections to better the lives of the disenfranchised. Not to mention that Eunuchs are castrated to not be distracted by sexual desire, the White Worm’s past as a prostitute and her past sexual relationship with Prince Daemon Targaryen flies in the face of Eunuch ideology.

Is the White Worm Different In the Books?

The biggest difference between the White Worm’s theatrical and book appearances would be her looks. In the books, her alias of the White Worm was derived from her pale skin and lightly colored hair. She doesn’t even wear the signature white robe seen in the show. Instead she wears a black velvet hooded robe that’s lined with blood-red silk.

In the books, while she did share her origin as a slave, she was a dancing girl when she met Prince Daemon. Their relationship within the books seemed to be far more loving than its portrayal within the TV show — though not by much.

Does This Have Anything to Do With The Lair of the White Worm?

Not in the slightest. The Lair of the White Worm is a 1911 horror novel by the legendary Bram Stoker, based on the legend of the Lambton Worm.

What Will Happen Next to the White Worm?

We’ll find out during the season finale of House of the Dragon, airing Sunday, October 23rd on HBO.