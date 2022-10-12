Will Ferrell Is the Ghost of Ryan Reynold’s Present in Trailer for Spirited: Watch

The Ghost of Christmas Present regrets his choice of Scrooge in the first teaser trailer for the holiday musical, Spirited. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in this twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which arrives in theaters November 11th and streams on Apple TV+ beginning November 18th.

Ferrell stars as Ghost of Christmas Present, who every year sets out to reform one dark soul with the help of two spectral comrades. But everything flips when he meets Clint Briggs (Reynolds), and suddenly this old Christmas Present is forced to reexamine his past and wrestle with his future.

The first trailer is a mix of tight musical choreography and loose comical riffs. A tap sequence leaves both leads wondering how the other knew the moves, and sweeping set piece dances are interspersed with bits about cool glowing lights in other rooms and the name of one of the first people Ferrell helped — a “sweet sick kid” — “Micro Mike? Super-small Steve?”

Spirited co-stars Octavia Spencer, though she doesn’t get much time in the trailer, and the film is directed by Sean Anders, veteran comedy writer (Hot Tub Time Machine) and, more recently, director (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family). Check out the trailer below.

Ferrell recently joined the cast of the Barbie movie, and will star opposite Reese Witherspoon in a wedding comedy for Amazon. As for Reynolds, he recently bought a sports team with Rob McElhenney and made a reality series about it called Welcome to Wrexham, and alongside Colin Hanks he’s making an authorized documentary about John Candy.