Yeah Yeah Yeahs Go Feral on “Wolf” Music Video Starring Britt Lower: Watch

It’s Halloween and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are howling at the moon with their new music video, “Wolf,” starring Britt Lower of Severance.

The visuals were directed by Allie Avital, and open with Lower seated across a table from veteran character actor Will Brill. After a blue jay sings to her — in Karen O’s voice, no less — Lower’s character heeds the call of the wild.

She hunts, changes hair color, and generally enjoys her feral life. As the song breaks down into the repeated phrase, “Into the wild,” she even runs into Yeah Yeah Yeahs performing in a seedy bar. At the end she meets again with her housebroken former partner, with unexpected results.

“It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf,’” Karen O said in a statement. “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves — always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

Lower added, “When I heard the title of the song and description of the role were both ‘Wolf’ it was a full body ‘yes.’ To get to work on a story about a woman discovering the wild within and without was a dream. And to do so alongside legend Karen O… I mean, I’m speechless.” Check out the “Wolf” video below.

“Wolf” appears on Yeah Yeah Yeah’s new album, Cool It Down, which they promoted with a performance of “Burning” on Kimmel. As for Lower, you’ll have more opportunities to catch her on Severance, which Apple TV+ renewed for Season 2 earlier this year.