Stanning BTS: Military Service & The Promise of Yet to Come in BUSAN

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Being a BTS fan is always something of an emotional rollercoaster, but things are especially up and down right now. There are unmeasurable highs (the Yet to Come in BUSAN concert) right up against uncertainty (news that the members will be moving forward with South Korea’s mandatory military service).

Advertisement

Related Video

And right in the middle of it all is even the promise of new music from Jin, who has announced his new solo single, “The Astronaut.”

On the latest episode of Stanning BTS, hosts Kayla and Bethany dive into it all. Listen above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to the show, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two colors!

Advertisement

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

This month’s charity is The Star Legacy Foundation in recognition of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. The Star Legacy Foundation has numerous resources about how to support bereaved parents with understanding, as well as education on prevention efforts which may lead to a reduction of these tragedies. October 15th is World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Day, and we’re asking for your participation in the International Wave of Light, in which people all over the world will light a candle at 7:00 p.m. local time to honor the lives of babies gone too soon.