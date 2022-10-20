Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Military Service & The Promise of Yet to Come in BUSAN

Plus, a look at the announcement of Jin's solo project

Advertisement
stanning bts yet to come in busan military service
Stanning BTS: Yet to Come in BUSAN, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 20, 2022 | 2:09pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Being a BTS fan is always something of an emotional rollercoaster, but things are especially up and down right now. There are unmeasurable highs (the Yet to Come in BUSAN concert) right up against uncertainty (news that the members will be moving forward with South Korea’s mandatory military service).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    And right in the middle of it all is even the promise of new music from Jin, who has announced his new solo single, “The Astronaut.”

    On the latest episode of Stanning BTS, hosts Kayla and Bethany dive into it all. Listen above, and then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to the show, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two colors!

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    This month’s charity is The Star Legacy Foundation in recognition of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. The Star Legacy Foundation has numerous resources about how to support bereaved parents with understanding, as well as education on prevention efforts which may lead to a reduction of these tragedies. October 15th is World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Day, and we’re asking for your participation in the International Wave of Light, in which people all over the world will light a candle at 7:00 p.m. local time to honor the lives of babies gone too soon.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stanning bts namgi yoonjoon ship rm suga

Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Namgi/YoonJoon

October 13, 2022

stanning bts rush hour crush j-hope

Stanning BTS: Falling into "Rush Hour"

September 29, 2022

stanning bts sexy nukim balming tiger rm

Stanning BTS: "Sexy Nukim" and Our BTS Favorites

September 15, 2022

Jungkook's Birthday

Stanning BTS: Fanfic Files, More Vlogs, and Jungkook's Birthday

September 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Military Service & The Promise of Yet to Come in BUSAN

Menu Shop Search Newsletter