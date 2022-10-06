Menu
“You’re Gonna Die” for the The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Season 2 takes place in Sicily and stars Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, and more

the white lotus season 2 trailer jennifer coolidge michael imperioli aubrey plaza watch stream
The White Lotus (HBO)
October 6, 2022 | 11:55am ET

    “Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya says to open the  trailer for Season 2 of The White Lotus. “Always.”

    Tanya provides a through line from Season 1, which introduced creator Mike White’s vision of a luxurious resort chain full of entitled guests and stressed-out hotel staffers. The second installment picks up in Sicily, and like the original, Season 2 seems to be well-stocked with sweeping vistas, plunging necklines, partying, drugs, and of course, a body bag.

    The new trailer introduces us to three main storylines. Dominic (Michael Imperioli) is on a family trip with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and son Albie (Adam DiMarco). But as Albie points out to his dad, “We’re on a family vacation right now and it’s just the three of us, because all the women in our family hate you.” Dominic tries to ignore that fact with the help of a couple of local working girls.

    Then there’s the queasy quartet of Harper (Aubrey Plaza), her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), Ethan’s friend Cameron (Theo James), and his ditzy wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). “Are these the kind of people we’re going to be hanging out with now?” Harper demands to know. The short answer seems to be ‘yes,’ though the men find other women with which to share their time.

    Finally, Tanya is enjoying her stay at another White Lotus resort along with new husband Greg (John Gries), but her Season 1 fling hasn’t led to happy-ever-after. “I don’t know what’s going on with Greg, but I call bullshit,” Tanya tells her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). “Do you think he’s having an affair?”

    The trailer ends on an ominous note, though it comes with a smile. “You’re gonna die,” Daphne purrs with excitement. “They’re gonna have to drag you out of here.”

    Season 2 premiers October 30th on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below.

