Yungblud Is Selling Necklaces Made From His Used Chewing Gum

Yungblud fans can now bid on a one-of-a-kind piece of merchandise, and it’s for a pretty good cause. The English artist has teamed up with 5 Gum and the luxury jewelry artist Greg Yuna for a line of necklaces that feature gum chewed by Yungblud himself, and all the proceeds benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF).

5 Gum sponsored Yungblud’s recent US tour, and he chewed some of the company’s products before hitting the stage every night. Yuna encased the gum in Lucite and created 15 necklaces that feature white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo and Yuna’s signature stamp, all on a 14K white gold chain. The jewelry — known as the “Masterpieces” collection — comes with a certificate of authentication and a pack of the limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 Gum featuring Yungblud’s name and image.

“I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created. His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing,” Yungblud said in a statement. “I loved this tour with 5 Gum and I couldn’t think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the US as I could and seeing as many of my fans as possible. Playing these new songs for the first time in these beautiful record stores was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Check out photos of Yungblud’s chewing gum necklaces below. Fans can bid (starting at $5) on the Masterpieces collection now through October 26th via eBay. Money from the sale of the collection goes to the NIVF, which works to preserve independent venues, promoters, festivals, and other cultural hubs of local communities that have become especially endangered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yungblud released his self-titled third album in September, and he chatted about it during a recent appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast. Next year, he’ll embark on a lengthy world tour, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.