Zakk Wylde to Launch Online Instructional Guitar Course

Zakk Wylde has announced an online guitar course, “Zakk Wylde Berserker Guitar Camp,” which launches October 14th via Riffhard.

If you’ve ever wanted to shred like the imitable Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society guitarist, now is your chance to learn from the man himself. Joined by fellow Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will teach aspiring guitarists the secrets behind his iconic pinch harmonics and vibrato, as well as riffs and solos from his most famous songs (including Ozzy Osbourne hits such as “No More Tears”).

The complete course is separated into 10 sections with over 94 individual videos overall — a total of 12-plus hours of lessons. Much of the content sees Wylde and Lorina offering personal insight and tutorials straight to the camera, acting as virtual guitar teachers.

“The lessons will enhance all players knowledge of the guitar in fun and informative videos as only Zakk can deliver,” states the press release.

Added the ever-amusing Wylde: “We’re gonna be going through a whole bunch of stuff. We’re gonna be going through scales, diatonic, pentatonic, intervallic studies, chords, a whole bunch of songs and stuff like that. Nowhere in this course is going to help your bench press or your deadlift and it definitely won’t help you pick up any chicks or get a date. Welcome to Zakk Wylde’s berserker guitar course.”

Fans can catch Wylde shredding some classic Dimebag Darrell riffs when he plays his first shows as part of Pantera’s resurrected lineup this December. The band has announced a handful of festival gigs in Mexico and South America, including a newly added date at the Monterrey Metal Fest.

“Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp” can be pre-ordered for a special price of $79 until the October 14th release date, when it shifts to the full price of $99. Head to the Riffhard website to order and for more information, and watch a promo video below.