ZZ Top Deliver a Sharp Show in Port Chester, New York: Recap + Photos

More than 50 years into their career, ZZ Top are still going strong. The legendary band has forged ahead following last year’s passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill, and is currently in the midst of a US tour that runs through mid November (tickets available here).

On Tuesday (October 18th), the trio made its way to the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, where singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and the group’s newest member, bassist Elwood Francis (who formerly served as the band’s longtime guitar tech) delivered a 16-song set for the packed house.

ZZ Top are touring behind their 2022 release RAW, which essentially serves as the soundtrack to their 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

Advertisement

Related Video

Kicking things off with “Got Me Under Pressure” from their Diamond-certified 1983 album Eliminator, ZZ Top got right down to business with their signature brand of bluesy rock. Gibbons and company took it all the way back to 1973 early on in the set with “Waitin’ for the Bus” and “Jesus Left Chicago” from the classic album Tres Hombres.

Three more Eliminator songs would make it into the main set, including “Gimme All Your Lovin'” and the one-two punch of monster hits “Sharped Dress Man” and “Legs,” both of which got the audience up out of their seats and bopping around.

Francis, who had been growing a pandemic beard prior to HIll’s passing, certainly looks the part, although his white locks give off a vibe that’s a little more present-day David Letterman. While Hill is definitely missed, Francis has undoubtedly mastered ZZ Top’s vast discography.

Advertisement

Other than a little playful banter here and there from Gibbons, along with a couple of fun outfit changes, ZZ Top offered up an entertaining no-nonsense concert that ended with a three-song encore capped off by the all-time classic “La Grange.” More than five decades on the road have ensured that ZZ Top know their way around a stage, and they once again proved that at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday night.

Prior to ZZ Top’s performance, opening act Austin Meade helped set the mood for the evening. The singer-guitarist displayed some powerful pipes as he and his band ripped through a half-hour set of dirty blues and outlaw country songs.

See our photos of ZZ Top and Austin Meade at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, below. Pick up tickets to ZZ Top’s upcoming tour dates here.

Advertisement

Photo Gallery – ZZ Top and Austin Meade at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester (click to expand and scroll through):

ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman Austin Meade at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman Austin Meade at the Capitol Theatre, photo by Spencer Kaufman

ZZ Top Setlist:

Got Me Under Pressure

I Thank You (Sam & Dave cover)

Waitin’ for the Bus

Jesus Just Left Chicago

Gimme All Your Lovin’

Pearl Necklace

I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

I Gotsta Get Paid

My Head’s in Mississippi

Sixteen Tons (Merle Travis cover)

Just Got Paid

Sharp Dressed Man

Legs

Encore:

Brown Sugar

Tube Snake Boogie

La Grange