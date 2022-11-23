Menu
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Essentials for Music and Pop Culture Fans

Tech, books, live shows, Larry David cookies, and more

2022 gift guide
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
November 23, 2022 | 1:30pm ET

    Deals! Sales! Limited-time offers! Big, flashy advertisements everywhere you go! It really is the most magical time of the year. To help you wade your way through retail’s busiest season, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for the music, film, and pop-culture-loving person in your life.

    From books to Blu-rays, tech to live experiences, these goodies will help you win the unspoken “best gift giver” award this holiday season. Better yet, pick up a few of these for yourself – you deserve it. ‘Tis the season to click through gift guides and inspire your own wishlist, eh?

    Then, truly treat yourself by checking out the Consequence shop to score deals on wearables, CBD products, and more. And if you’re looking for vinyl-specific ideas, head over to our vinyl gift guide for even more inspiration.

    Check out the full gift guide below.

    Tech:

    Ukiah Tailgater II ($599): Backyard parties don’t need to stop once it gets cold. The Ukiah Tailgater II allows you to bring a portable fire pit wherever you please, and with two bumping built-in speakers and a subwoofer, you can connect wirelessly and listen to your favorite music with high quality sound. The Tailgater II also features a “Beat to Music” mode, which matches the flames to the beat of any song with patented “reactive flame technology.” With an over 30-hour charge and electric starter, the Tailgater II brings the bonfire — and the bops. Warm up your holiday season via Ukiah’s website here.

    ukiah tailgater ii

    Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition Headphones ($799): If you’re shopping around for headphones, you’ve probably already clicked through a dozen gift guides — but you can stop your search here, because you’re not going to do better in terms of performance than these ones made by Bowers & Wilkins. In collaboration with the 60th Anniversary of James Bond, the British audio brand has launched a bespoke version of its immaculate Px8 wireless headphones. The Px8 007 Edition features a Midnight Blue finish inspired by the dinner jacket worn by Bond in his first-ever onscreen appearance in 1962’s Dr. No, uniting two icons of British style and performance. Most importantly, they sound so damn good that you’ll never switch brands again. Pick up a pair of the Px8 007 Edition headphones here.

    Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition Headphones

