Big Thief, Arctic Monkeys Among Alternative Nominees for 2023 Grammys

The Grammys have today unveiled their full list of 2023 nominees. Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Arcade Fire, Björk, and Wet Leg are just some of the artists vying for Best Alternative Music Album and/or Best Alternative Music Performance.

Big Thief, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and runaway hit rookies Wet Leg (who are up for Best New Artist) all received Grammy nominations in both the Best Alternative Album and Performance categories. Arctic Monkeys earned recognition for “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” as did Florence + The Machine’s “King.”

Björk also received a nomination for her new album Fossora, and Arcade Fire, notably, earned a nod for their latest album WE, despite the accusations of sexual misconduct Aimed at Win Butler in August.

See the list of Best Alternative Music Album and Performance nominees below, and head here to see the full list of nominations. Winners will be announced during a live ceremony taking place on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainity”

Florence + The Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”