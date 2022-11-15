Menu
Big Thief, Arctic Monkeys Among Alternative Nominees for 2023 Grammys

Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, and Wet Leg also received nods

Big Thief (photo by Philip Cosores) and Arctic Monkeys (photo by Debi Del Grande)
November 15, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    The Grammys have today unveiled their full list of 2023 nominees. Arctic Monkeys, Big Thief, Arcade Fire, Björk, and Wet Leg are just some of the artists vying for Best Alternative Music Album and/or Best Alternative Music Performance.

    Big Thief, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and runaway hit rookies Wet Leg (who are up for Best New Artist) all received Grammy nominations in both the Best Alternative Album and Performance categories. Arctic Monkeys earned recognition for “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” as did Florence + The Machine’s “King.”

    Björk also received a nomination for her new album Fossora, and Arcade Fire, notably, earned a nod for their latest album WE, despite the accusations of sexual misconduct Aimed at Win Butler in August.

    See the list of Best Alternative Music Album and Performance nominees below, and head here to see the full list of nominations. Winners will be announced during a live ceremony taking place on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

    Best Alternative Music Album:
    Arcade Fire – WE
    Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
    Björk – Fossora
    Wet Leg – Wet Leg
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

    Best Alternative Music Performance:
    Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
    Big Thief – “Certainity”
    Florence + The Machine – “King”
    Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

