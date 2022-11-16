2023 Homesick Festival Lineup: Deafheaven, Snail Mail, and More

The fifth edition of the Homesick Festival has been set for January 20th and 21st at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. Deafheaven and Snail Mail are headlining, with such acts as Fiddlehead, Screaming Females, Lilys, Sheer Mag, and more also on the bill.

The two-day fest will also feature performances by Margaritas Podridas, Nuovo Testamento, Shutups, Spy, Sunami, Supercrush, Tempers, and more acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale Thursday (November 17th) at noon PT at this location.

Homesick Festival was created by Anthony Anzaldo of the band Ceremony, with the “hope of bringing together all kinds of freaks and subversive wanderers for a night of dance and song.” Past performers have included Power Trip, Cold Cave, Joyce Manor, Touché Amoré, Drab Majesty, and more.

Headliners Deafheaven and Snail Mail both released new albums in 2021: Infinite Granite and Valentine, respectively. And Deafheaven’s 2013 release Sunbather recently made Consequence‘s list of the Top 75 Albums of the Last 15 Years.

See the current Homesick 2023 lineup in the poster below, and pick up tickets here.