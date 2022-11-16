How The Addams Family Has Changed Over the Years, From the Comics to Wednesday

The upcoming Netflix premiere of Wednesday cements how impactful the Addams family has been throughout pop culture since the inception of the characters. Like Wednesday Addams, each character has defined beloved character tropes that can be seen in different media properties since their creation.

However, as characters who have been around for 84 years, they haven’t stayed the same — they’ve adjusted with the times. So Let’s look at how these characters have evolved across their many live-action and animated appearances. Which one was voiced by Jodie Foster at one point? You’ll never guess.

Here is how the Addams family has changed over the years.

Morticia Addams

Morticia Addams is the matriarch of the Addams family. Outside of Wednesday, she is one of the most recognizable characters in the franchise. Known for her stern personality and aesthetically pleasing and maccabe looks, Morticia’s character has influenced both pop culture and fashion alike.

Charles Addams’ Original Comics (1938): Morticia, like all other Addams family members, is unnamed. In the original comics she appears as a severe and stern matriarch of the family.

The Addams Family (1964-1966 Live-Action Series): Morticia is played by actress Carolyn Jones, where her most notable characteristics are defined. She gains a more lively and cultured personality, while still retaining some stoicism and her fierce love for her family.

The Addams Family (1973 Animated Series): Here Morticia, voiced by Janet Waldo,is based strictly off the original 1938 comics.

Halloween With the New Addams Family (1977 Live-Action Special): Based off the original 1964 television series, Morticia retains all of the characteristics from before.

The Addams Family (1991 Live-Action Film): Played by actress Anjelica Huston, Morticia, Hudson is said to have based her performance on iconic model Jerry Hall to add more warmth to the character.

The Addams Family (1992-1993 Animated Series): Morticia was played by Nancy Linari, in a more toned down version of her character to be suitable for children.

Addams Family Values (1993 Live-Action Film): Anjelica Huston reprises her role as Morticia from the 1991 film.

The New Addams Family (1998-1999 Live-Action Series): Played by the actress Ellie Harvie, Morticia is as macabe as ever, showcasing more of her unexplained supernatural powers.

The Addams Family (2019 Animated Film): Charlize Theron voices a colder Morticia, similar to her original 1938 counterpart.

The Addams Family 2 (2021 Animated Film): Charlize Theron reprises her voice as Morticia from the 2019 animated film.

Wednesday (2022-): Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia in the upcoming Wednesday series.

Gomez Addams

Gomez Addams is the patriarch of the Addams family and has undergone the most physical changes of them all: While his animated counterparts tend to stick with his original short and stocky stature, his live action appearance varies wildly (though some do aim close to the source material). Due to Gomez being the most sociable in the family, his cheery demeanor often stands out in contrast to the grim vibes of his loved ones.

Charles Addams’ Original Comics (1938): Gomez is established as the most social of the Addams family, with a fierce love for his family equal to his wife Morticia. He’s drawn as a short grotesque man with a childish personality.

The Addams Family (1964-1966 Live-Action Series): Played by actor John Astin, Gomez appears as a retired lawyer from his ancestral home of Spain and madly in love with Morticia.

The Addams Family (1973 Animated Series): Since it is based off the original 1938 comics Gomez (voiced by Lennie Weinrib) shares the same characteristics.

Halloween With the New Addams Family (1977 Live-Action Special): Gomez shares similar characteristics to the original 1964 television series, since John Astin reprises his role for the character.

The Addams Family (1991 Live-Action Film): Played by actor Raul Julia, Gomez retains his overbearing and strange social personality.

The Addams Family (1992-1993 Animated Series): John Astin reprises his role as Gomez in a more toned down version of his character, omitting his love for cigars.

Addams Family Values (1993 Live-Action Film): Raul Julia reprises his role from the 1991 film with a similar performance.

The New Addams Family (1998-1999 Live-Action Series): Played by Glenn Taranto, Gomez retains his eccentric and social personality.

The Addams Family (2019 Animated Film): Oscar Isaac voices Gomez with a performance that is a mixture of his original 1938 appearance and John Astin’s.

The Addams Family 2 (2021 Animated Film): Oscar Isaac reprises his role in the sequel movie of the 2019 animated film.

Wednesday (2022-): Luis Guzmán plays Gomez in the upcoming 2022 television series. It’s unknown how much his character will contribute.