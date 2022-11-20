Menu
Adele's Las Vegas Residency: See the 22-Song Setlist

Watch footage from opening night of "Weekends With Adele"

Adele, photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS
November 19, 2022 | 10:23pm ET

    At long last, Adele launched her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency on Friday night (November 18th) at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

    “Weekends With Adele” was originally slated to begin in January of this year, but she postponed the shows on the eve of their premiere, originally citing COVID-related production delays. Later, she opened up about her issues with the creative direction, explaining that the stage setup was too flashy for her liking, leaving “no soul” in the production.

    Months later, Adele’s re-worked Vegas residency offered the type of intimacy she was missing. As Billboard reports, the show began with just the singer and a piano before growing into a more glamorous affair, complete with a rain and fire display and huge video screens. Always one to put her fans first, Adele even gave fans with some of the worst balcony seats a pair of floor tickets, and later in the show, she walked through the audience asking people to share their childhood memories.

    The 22-song setlist opened with the dynamic one-two punch of “Hello” and “Easy On Me.” She also performed “I Drink Wine,” “Rumour Has It,” “Skyfall,” “When We Were Young,” and “Hold On,” before closing out the evening with “Someone Like You, “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Love Is a Game.”

    Check out the setlist and clips of Adele’s first Vegas show below, and buy tickets to her future concerts here.

    In addition to her residency, the singer-songwriter recently revealed the long-awaited music video for her 30 song “I Drink Wine,” and scored seven nominations at this year’s Grammys.

    Weekends With Adele Setlist

    Hello
    Easy on Me
    Turning Tables
    Take It All
    I Drink Wine
    Water Under the Bridge
    Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
    Oh My God
    One and Only
    Don’t You Remember
    Rumour Has It
    Skyfall
    Hometown Glory
    Love in the Dark
    Set Fire to the Rain
    When We Were Young
    Hold On
    Someone Like You
    Rolling in the Deep
    Love Is a Game

