At long last, Adele launched her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency on Friday night (November 18th) at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

“Weekends With Adele” was originally slated to begin in January of this year, but she postponed the shows on the eve of their premiere, originally citing COVID-related production delays. Later, she opened up about her issues with the creative direction, explaining that the stage setup was too flashy for her liking, leaving “no soul” in the production.

Months later, Adele’s re-worked Vegas residency offered the type of intimacy she was missing. As Billboard reports, the show began with just the singer and a piano before growing into a more glamorous affair, complete with a rain and fire display and huge video screens. Always one to put her fans first, Adele even gave fans with some of the worst balcony seats a pair of floor tickets, and later in the show, she walked through the audience asking people to share their childhood memories.

The 22-song setlist opened with the dynamic one-two punch of “Hello” and “Easy On Me.” She also performed “I Drink Wine,” “Rumour Has It,” “Skyfall,” “When We Were Young,” and “Hold On,” before closing out the evening with “Someone Like You, “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Love Is a Game.”

Check out the setlist and clips of Adele’s first Vegas show below, and buy tickets to her future concerts here.

In addition to her residency, the singer-songwriter recently revealed the long-awaited music video for her 30 song “I Drink Wine,” and scored seven nominations at this year’s Grammys.

Weekends With Adele Setlist

Hello

Easy on Me

Turning Tables

Take It All

I Drink Wine

Water Under the Bridge

Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Oh My God

One and Only

Don’t You Remember

Rumour Has It

Skyfall

Hometown Glory

Love in the Dark

Set Fire to the Rain

When We Were Young

Hold On

Someone Like You

Rolling in the Deep

Love Is a Game