Adele Reveals How to Pronounce Her Name Correctly

Put a slight emphasis on the second syllable

Adele, photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
November 2, 2022 | 12:52pm ET

    Though Adele has been a household name for well over a decade, it turns out that not all of us have been pronouncing her name correctly. During a recent Q&A with fans (via People) promoting her music video for “I Drink Wine,” the superstar set the record straight.

    “Love that,” Adele said in response to a question submitted via video after a fellow Londoner pronounced her name “perfectly.” As the singer clarified, the correct way to say her name is “Uh-dale,” not “Ah-dell.” So, put a slight emphasis on the second syllable the next time you say Adele’s name. Got it?

    Watch the video below at around the 21:45 mark to hear the proper pronunciation.

    Adele is the latest high-profile artist to issue a correction about the pronunciation of their name. In September, Nickelback’s lead singer Chad Kroeger revealed his last name is pronounced with a long “u” sound like horror villain Freddy Krueger rather than being homophonous with the mega-grocery store chain.

    Elsewhere in the interview, Adele put a bit of a damper on any hopes she would pursue an EGOT by admitting she’s “not a massive Broadway fan” — of musicals, at least. However, she could see herself playing the role of Rose in Gypsy.

    “I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this,’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it,” Adele said in reference to “Rose’s Turn” before adding, “At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail.”

    In late October, Adele’s “I Drink Wine” video arrived almost a year after the release of 30 — despite being the first visual she shot for the album. Adele will kick off her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency later this month. It will run through March 2023, and tickets are on sale here.

