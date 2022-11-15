Aerosmith Sponsor Two Red Cross Vehicles for Hurricane Disaster Relief

Aerosmith have sponsored two Red Cross vehicles for disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

Two 2023 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks sporting the band’s “Walk This Way” logo will be joining the Red Cross of Central Florida fleet. The Red Cross depend on these community emergency vehicles to reach families in need of a shelter, food, and more.

“Aerosmith and I were devastated by the disastrous impact of Hurricane Ian,” said guitarist and Sarasota, Florida, resident Joe Perry in a press release. “Too often we are seeing these disasters increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, having a strong Red Cross is more critical than ever before. We’re proud to support the Red Cross and we know these vehicles will be an important tool helping people in need for years to come.”

Added Eric Corliss, regional CEO for the American Red Cross of Central Florida and the US Virgin Islands: “During a local disaster, Red Cross community emergency response vehicles are among the first on the scene, driven by compassionate volunteers who provide emergency relief and emotional support. Every day, the Red Cross is at work across Central Florida helping individuals and communities prepare for disasters and other emergencies. These two new vehicles will be essential to fulfilling that part of our mission.”

Hurricane Ian hit large portions of Florida over a month ago, and damages from Hurricane Nicole are still being assessed. Hundreds of residents still remain in shelters, with thousands more depending on the American Red Cross for support. More than 3,000 Red Crossers have supported relief efforts since Ian’s landfall, providing more than 1.7 million meals and snacks and 404,000 relief items such as cleaning supplies and comfort kits.

In other news, Aerosmith are hosting their “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live over the next two months with four shows in November (the 19th, 23rd, 26th, and the 29th) and four in December (the 2nd, 5th, 8th, and the 11th). Get tickets via Ticketmaster.