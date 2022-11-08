Alanis Morissette Explains Absence from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Alanis Morissette pulled out of an appearance at last weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, saying in a statement, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

According to Billboard, Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo had been set to perform a duet of “You’re So Vain” in honor of inductee Carly Simon. Morissette even rehearsed the performance with Rodrigo on Friday, but pulled out over the weekend, leaving Rodrigo to sing the cover solo.

In her statement, Morrissette said she “adore[s]” Simon and Rodrigo, fellow inductees Dolly Parton and Pat Benatar, “and all the amazing people and artists who were there.”

In explaining her own absence from ceremony, Morissette seemed to place the blame on the show’s production staff.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” Morissette wrote. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” Morrissette continued. “I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

In September, Morissette teamed up with Foo Fighters and performed “You Oughta Know” in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.