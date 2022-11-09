Menu
Alex G Covers Michelle Branch’s “All You Wanted”: Stream

For SiriusXMU Sessions

Alex G (photo by Josh Druding) and Michelle Branch’s All You Wanted video
November 9, 2022 | 3:07pm ET

    Alex G recently stopped by SiriusXM for an exclusive SiriusXMU Session performance, and in addition to playing a few cuts from his great recent album God Save the Animalsthe prolific indie rocker also gave a cover of the Michelle Branch hit “All You Wanted.”

    Taken from Branch’s 2001 breakout record The Spirit Room, “All You Wanted” has a subtle sort of melancholia that feels surprisingly congruent with Alex’s regular catalog when it’s stripped down to an acoustic slow-burner, as he does here.

    The song’s catchy melody and metaphysical lyrics like “I could save you/ I could take you away from here” don’t feel too far off from Alex G’s typical schtick, either. Listen to his rendition of “All You Wanted” — as well as a stripped-down performance of God Save the Animals single “Miracles” — below.

    Back in May, Alex did his first-ever film score, for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, and his last proper studio album was 2019’s House of Sugar. He’s currently in the midst of a North American tour in support of God Save the Animals, and you can grab tickets for remaining dates via Ticketmaster. He’s also celebrated the record’s release with late-night performances on Colbert and Fallon

