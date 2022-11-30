Menu
New Alice Cooper Coffee Table Book Celebrates the Career of the Legendary Shock Rocker

The book arrives January 31st, just days before Cooper's 75th birthday

alice cooper at 75 book
Alice Cooper, photo by Amy Harris
November 30, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    A new coffee table book will celebrate the life and career of Alice Cooper. The tome, titled Alice Cooper at 75, arrives January 31st — just in time for the shock-rock legend’s 75th birthday on February 4th.

    Veteran rock journalist Gary Graff takes readers through “75 career accomplishments, events, and partnerships” including: Cooper’s childhood in Detroit and Arizona and early garage bands the Earwigs and the Spiders; all 28 of his studio albums (including those as frontman of Alice Cooper the band); a rundown of his greatest songs (i.e. “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out,” etc.); high-profile collaborations (Slash, Dave Grohl, Johnny Depp, Wayne Kramer, and more); associations with notable guitarists such as Nita Strauss; Cooper’s nonmusical passions like classic cars and golf; his relationship with wife and entertainment accomplice Sheryl; and his frequent charity work.

    Coming in at 208 pages, the book also features concert photography and candid offstage shots, as well as gig posters, vinyl record covers, ticket stubs, period-specific ads, and more. The tome comes housed in a slipcase with additional ephemera including a gatefold timeline, two pullout posters, and an unpublished 8×10 photo.

    Meanwhile, Cooper himself is currently working on new music with members of the original Alice Cooper band. A follow-up to 2021’s Detroit Stories could be around the corner.

    “We’re working pretty close right now,” said Cooper back in October. “We wrote, like, 12 songs together [for future projects].”

    Alice Cooper at 75 retails for $75.00 can be pre-ordered here. Below you can view the cover and page samples from Alice Cooper at 75.

    alice cooper at 75 cover

    alice cooper at 75 toc

    alice cooper at 75 cover 1

    alice cooper at 75 2

