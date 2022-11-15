Andy Dick Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail, Must Register as a Sex Offender

Andy Dick has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and will be required to register as a sex offender, the The Blast reports.

The sentencing comes after the disgraced comedian was recently convicted of sexual battery, stemming from a 2018 incident in which a Los Angeles Uber driver accused Dick of groping him.

Dick will check himself into the Los Angeles County Jail starting November 17th. When his sentence is complete, he will spend 12 months closely monitored on “summary probation.” He was also ordered to complete 52 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, 52 sexual compulsion anonymous sessions, 12 mental health counseling sessions, and pay restitution to the victim.

As we’ve reported multiple times in the past, Dick — who’s also defended similarly-shunned Hollywood elites including Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein — has a long and harrowing criminal history. Just last May, he was arrested in Orange County, California on suspicion of felony sexual battery. In 2017, Dick was fired from the films Raising Buchanan and Vampire Dad for “groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production.

Last month, Dick was also arrested and charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing power tools from a home under construction. He pleaded not guilty and was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail, where his bond was set at $50,000.