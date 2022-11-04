Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Animal Collective Share New Song “Crucible” From The Inspection Soundtrack: Stream

The band scored the film, due out November 18th

Advertisement
animal collective crucible
Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharooch⁠
November 4, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    Animal Collective provide the score for A24’s upcoming film The Inspection, and today, the Baltimore band have shared “Crucible,” the first look at the movie’s soundtrack. Listen to the song below.

    Elegance Bratton wrote and directed The Inspection about the life of Ellis French, a gay Black man who joined the Marines to support himself after being ostracized from his family. In “Crucible,” Animal Collective match this harrowing tale with a hypnotic, even empowering, mix of organs and group vocals. “This road is for us all, so let’s begin,” the group sing.

    “I wanted us to conjure the feeling of being strong but also showing vulnerability,” Animal Collective’s Avey Tare said of “Crucible.” “The desire to ask a community or a loved one to have your back and support you and the expectation that it will happen.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Bratton said he enlisted the experimental band to compose the score for The Inspection in order to provide a sort of disorienting element to the film. “We were very inspired by the music of our composers Animal Collective,” the director explained in a statement. “We wanted to create the right rhythms to blur the line between what French thinks is real and what is really happening. So those fantasy sequences could serve as the evolution of French’s inner life. In essence, we wanted to create a sense of the stir craziness of the monotony of boot camp, juxtaposed with the massive transformation Ellis French undergoes. Animal Collective provides the perfect backdrop to shrink and expand the time according to the emotion.”

    The Inspection, and its soundtrack, is out November 18th; check out the artwork and tracklist for the album below. Last month, Animal Collective brought attention to the troubling state of the touring industry when they were forced to cancel the European leg of their 2022 tour, citing “an economic reality that simply does not work and is not sustainable” for the band. Before that, they recorded an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

    Revisit our list of Animal Collective in 10 Songs.

    The Inspection Soundtrack Artwork:
    animal collective the inspection soundtrack artwork

    The Inspection Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. Shelter to Inez
    02. Birth Certificate
    03. Bus Ride
    04. Laws Beat
    05. Seeing Rosales
    06. Buzz Cuts
    07. Reveille
    08. Caterpillars
    09. Phase 1
    10. Shower Fantasy (Movie Edit)
    11. Shower Fantasy (Original Mix)
    12. Shower Anger
    13. Thanksgiving
    14. Stress Position
    15. Drills
    16. Phase 2
    17. Drowning Man
    18. Flashlights
    19. Human Target
    20. Cover Up
    21. Phone Call
    22. Phase 3
    23. War Paint
    24. Crucible
    25. Fight Pit
    26. Disappear French
    27. Oohrah
    28. Sixteen With Nobody
    29. Reflection
    30. Wish I Knew You (featuring Indigo De Souza)

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

weird al yankovic now you know

"Weird Al" Yankovic Reveals Biopic Soundtrack, Featuring New Song "Now You Know": Stream

November 4, 2022

drake 21 savage her loss new album stream

Drake and 21 Savage Team Up for Collaborative Album Her Loss: Stream

November 4, 2022

phoenix alpha zulu new album stream indie pop rock music news listen apple mjusic spotify

Phoenix Return with New Album Alpha Zulu: Stream

November 4, 2022

Jeff Rosenstock Laura Stevenson Neil Young covers ep Still Young

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Unveil Neil Young Covers EP Younger Still: Stream

November 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Animal Collective Share New Song "Crucible" From The Inspection Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter