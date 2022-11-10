Menu
Anita Baker Announces First Tour in 28 Years

The singer will visit 15 cities across the US

Anita Baker, photo by Jay West/WireImage
November 10, 2022 | 8:47am ET

    Next year, Anita Baker will embark on her first full tour in 28 years.

    The 15-city tour includes concerts in Atlanta, New Orleans, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.

    Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on day earlier on November 16th (using access code HEADLINE).

    The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, The Songstress, and marks the first time she’ll be performing her music since winning back the rights to her master recordings.

    Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    05/12 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
    05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    11/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    11/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
    11/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    12/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    12/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

