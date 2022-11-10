Anita Baker Announces First Tour in 28 Years

Next year, Anita Baker will embark on her first full tour in 28 years.

The 15-city tour includes concerts in Atlanta, New Orleans, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on day earlier on November 16th (using access code HEADLINE).

The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, The Songstress, and marks the first time she’ll be performing her music since winning back the rights to her master recordings.

Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/12 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

11/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

11/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

12/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

12/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena