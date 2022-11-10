Anita Baker Announces First Tour in 28 Years

Next year, Anita Baker will embark on her first full tour in 28 years.
The 15-city tour includes concerts in Atlanta, New Orleans, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.
Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on day earlier on November 16th (using access code HEADLINE).
The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, The Songstress, and marks the first time she’ll be performing her music since winning back the rights to her master recordings.
Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates:
02/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/12 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
11/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
11/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
12/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
12/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena