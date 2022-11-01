Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce 2023 North American Tour with Exodus

Anthrax and Black Label Society are heading back out for another leg of North American co-headlining tour dates in early 2023. This time, they’re bringing along Bay Area thrash pioneers Exodus.

The outing kicks off January 17th in Boise, Idaho, and runs through February 18th on Exodus’ home turf in Oakland, California. A Citi pre-sale begins today (November 1st) at noon ET, while Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin Wednesday (November 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. General sales begin Friday (November 4th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

In a band statement, Anthrax remarked, “We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with Black Label Society. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from Exodus on the bill as Special Guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss.”

Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde stated, “Anthrax is one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time. I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie, and Joey for over 3O years and they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & EXODUS TOUR is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!”

Added Exodus’ Gary Holt, “Exodus are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with Anthrax and Black Label Society. Touring with our long-time friends in Anthrax is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!”

The initial run of Anthrax/Black Label Society dates was a heavy highlight of 2022. Prior to the kickoff, Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Scott Ian caught up with each other for Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” video series, where they discussed the tour and reminisced about old times. We also witnessed the two acts throw down at Coney Island back in August. Suffice to say, adding Exodus to the bill makes this one of the strongest 2023 tour packages that has been announced thus far.

Below you can see the full list of dates for Anthrax and Black Label Society’s 2023 North American tour with Exodus, along with the “Two for the Road” conversation between Zakk Wylde and Scott Ian. Get tickets here.

Anthrax and Black Label Society’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Exodus:

01/17 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/20 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/21 – Penticton, BC @ So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

01/22 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

01/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings

01/25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

01/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

01/28 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

01/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

01/31 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

02/02 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

02/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Events Center

02/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/07 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena

02/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District

02/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Tec Port Center + Arena

02/11 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/13 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

02/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

02/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

02/17 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

02/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater