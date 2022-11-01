Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce 2023 North American Tour with Exodus

The month-long co-headlining run kicks off in January

Advertisement
anthrax black label society 2023 tour dates
Anthrax and Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, photos by Kevin RC Wilson
November 1, 2022 | 11:21am ET

    Anthrax and Black Label Society are heading back out for another leg of North American co-headlining tour dates in early 2023. This time, they’re bringing along Bay Area thrash pioneers Exodus.

    The outing kicks off January 17th in Boise, Idaho, and runs through February 18th on Exodus’ home turf in Oakland, California. A Citi pre-sale begins today (November 1st) at noon ET, while Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin Wednesday (November 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. General sales begin Friday (November 4th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    In a band statement, Anthrax remarked, “We are so pumped to be hitting the road again with Black Label Society. We had such a great time when we toured with them earlier this year, that we had talked about doing it again when we were still on the road together. And, having the guys from Exodus on the bill as Special Guest, will definitely make this a tour not to miss.”

    Advertisement

    Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde stated, “Anthrax is one of the bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time. I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie, and Joey for over 3O years and they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for. The ANTHRAX + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY & EXODUS TOUR is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!”

    Added Exodus’ Gary Holt, “Exodus are super stoked to announce that we will be touring with Anthrax and Black Label Society. Touring with our long-time friends in Anthrax is always an epic good time, and now we get to tour with BLS and watch Zakk and company rip it up nightly too! Going to be awesome and we will be bringing our unique brand of audio violence to every city! Let the metal roll!”

    Two for the Road Zakk Wylde and Scott Ian
     Editor's Pick
    Two for the Road: Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Scott Ian Talk Pizza, Ozzy, and More

    The initial run of Anthrax/Black Label Society dates was a heavy highlight of 2022. Prior to the kickoff, Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Scott Ian caught up with each other for Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” video series, where they discussed the tour and reminisced about old times. We also witnessed the two acts throw down at Coney Island back in August. Suffice to say, adding Exodus to the bill makes this one of the strongest 2023 tour packages that has been announced thus far.

    Advertisement

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Anthrax and Black Label Society’s 2023 North American tour with Exodus, along with the “Two for the Road” conversation between Zakk Wylde and Scott Ian. Get tickets here.

    Anthrax and Black Label Society’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Exodus:
    01/17 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    01/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    01/20 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    01/21 – Penticton, BC @ So. Okanagan Events Ctr.
    01/22 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Events Centre
    01/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings
    01/25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    01/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    01/28 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
    01/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    01/31 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    02/02 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    02/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    02/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Events Center
    02/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    02/07 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena
    02/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District
    02/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Tec Port Center + Arena
    02/11 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    02/13 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
    02/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    02/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
    02/17 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
    02/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

    Advertisement

    Anthrax BLS 2023 tour poster

Around The Web

Latest Stories

for king country 2023 tickets tour what are we waiting for part 2 two how to buy seats presale dates lineup opener stream

How to Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY's 2023 Tour

November 1, 2022

jerry harrison adrian belew talking heads remain in light 2023 tour dates tickets buy

Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce 2023 "Remain in Light Tour"

November 1, 2022

Taylor Swift to embark on stadium tour in 2023

Taylor Swift Announces "The Eras" Stadium Tour

November 1, 2022

pulp reunion tour

How to Get Tickets to Pulp's 2023 Reunion Tour

October 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce 2023 North American Tour with Exodus

Menu Shop Search Newsletter