At the Drive-In’s 10 Best Songs

This article was originally published in 2016 and has been updated.

We last heard from At the Drive-In in 2017, when they returned with an excellent comeback album, in•ter a•li•a. With their resurrection came a slew of not-so-distant memories to our own halcyon days of classroom poetry, skinny jeans, and imminent screaming.

We’re all older now, but so are they (Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s birthday is in fact Friday, November 4th), and it’s somewhat astonishing how none of their post-hardcore anthems have left our tick-tock, sickle-cell cerebrums. It’s a hand salute to the sacrificed wisdom of riddled painters…

Christ, there I go again. Just move along and enjoy the band’s 10 greatest songs; you’ll find a playlist at the end.

— Michael Roffman