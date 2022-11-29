Aubrey Plaza Pranked Her White Lotus Co-Stars by Putting Blair Witch Symbols in Their Dressing Rooms

Aubrey Plaza plays a normie lawyer on Season 2 of The White Lotus, but she was up to her usual tricks on the set of the HBO comedy. In a new GQ profile, Plaza owned up to pranking her White Lotus co-stars by planting Blair Witch-style symbols in their dressing rooms — and pretending it wasn’t her.

Adam DiMarco was Plaza’s first victim. He came back to his dressing room in Italy and discovered the room’s reed diffusers arranged in an ominous symbol on the floor. After that, to throw her co-stars off the scent, Plaza ravaged her own room. “Who did this?” she asked Haley Lu Richardson and Meghann Fahy. Maybe it was a poltergeist, she suggested.

Of course, the staff at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace — which the cast took over for five months of shooting — knew it was Plaza. She already admitted to acting “sketchy” around housekeeping, and security footage exists for a reason. Still, the infamous “weird girl” actress placed the blame on other co-stars, all while she was slipping strange notes under everyone’s doors.

“I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there,” DiMarco said. “I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.”

Later in the interview, Plaza insisted that she’s more like her plain Jane White Lotus character Harper Spiller than, say, April Ludgate. Pranks like these don’t help her case, though.

Read the full profile here. Next up, Plaza will join Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Earlier this year, she appeared in the films Spin Me Round and Emily the Criminal.