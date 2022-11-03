Aubrey Plaza Cast in WandaVision Spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Aubrey Plaza will join Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, reports Variety.

In the Marvel series, Hahn will reprise her career-defining role as Agatha Harkness, but details about the show are scarce. What we do know, however, is Emma Caulfield Ford will also return from WandaVision as Dottie along with head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer. Heartstopper actor Joe Locke will also star in Coven of Chaos.

We named WandaVision our best TV show of 2021 in no small part due to the performance of Hahn, who nailed a transformation from Wanda’s chipper next-door neighbor Agnes to Salem Witch Trial survivor Agatha Harkness. During the finale of WandaVision, Wanda neutralizes Agatha’s formidable powers.

Hahn previously worked opposite Plaza’s April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. From 2012 through 2015, Hahn guest-starred as ruthless political operative Jennifer Barkley in 11 episodes.

Currently, Plaza stars in the second season of the HBO hit The White Lotus, as well as the FXX animated sitcom Little Demon, which she also executive produces. Her most recent movies were Emily the Criminal and Spin Me Round. Last month, Plaza admitted her behavior on the set of Dirty Grandpa “freaked out” Robert De Niro.

The premiere date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ hasn’t been revealed as of yet.