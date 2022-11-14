Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

August Burns Red Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

The band will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with support from The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within

Advertisement
august burns red 2023 tour
August Burns Red, courtesy of AtomSplitter PR
November 14, 2022 | 2:36pm ET

    August Burns Red have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour to mark their 20th anniversary as a band. The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within will provide support.

    The extensive run is separated into two legs. The first kicks off February 15th in Silver Spring, Maryland, and runs through March 14th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second leg launches April 13th in Philadelphia and wraps up May 12th in Quebec City.

    A Spotify ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (November 15th) at 10 a.m. ET, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. General sales launch Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    August Burns Red are also offering VIP packages, including an exclusive, 200-plus page photo book spanning each year of the band’s career. Visit the ABR website for more information.

    “Where does the time go?,” said lead guitarist JB Brubaker via a press release. “I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday. We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you!”

     Editor's Pick
    August Burns Red Announce New Album, Unleash “Ancestry” Featuring Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach: Stream

    Each leg of the upcoming tour will bookend the release of August Burns Red’s recently announced upcoming album, Death Below, arriving March 24th. So far, the band’s shared the lead single, “Ancestry,” which features guest vocals from Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach.

    Advertisement

    Below you can view the full list of tour dates for August Burns Red’s 20th anniversary tour. Get tickets here.

    August Burns Red’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed from Within:
    02/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    02/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade
    02/18 – Orlando, FL @ Heart Support Festival *
    02/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    02/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
    02/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    02/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    02/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
    02/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
    02/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
    03/01 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    03/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
    03/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
    03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    03/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    03/12 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
    03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    03/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    04/14 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
    04/15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    04/16 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    04/18 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
    04/19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    04/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    04/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    04/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    05/02 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    05/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    05/05 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
    05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    05/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    05/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
    05/12 – Quebec, QC @ Theatre Capitole

    * = festival date

    august burns red 2023 tour

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Paolo Nutini 2023 North American Tour dates tickets

Paolo Nutini Announces 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

meet me @ the altar 2023 tour tickets buy

Meet Me @ the Altar Map Out 2023 North American Tour

November 14, 2022

regina spektor 2023 north american tour dates

Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Shares Video for "SugarMan": Watch

November 14, 2022

foreigner farewell tour

Foreigner Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

November 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

August Burns Red Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter