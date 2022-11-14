August Burns Red Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

August Burns Red have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour to mark their 20th anniversary as a band. The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within will provide support.
The extensive run is separated into two legs. The first kicks off February 15th in Silver Spring, Maryland, and runs through March 14th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second leg launches April 13th in Philadelphia and wraps up May 12th in Quebec City.
A Spotify ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (November 15th) at 10 a.m. ET, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. General sales launch Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
August Burns Red are also offering VIP packages, including an exclusive, 200-plus page photo book spanning each year of the band’s career. Visit the ABR website for more information.
“Where does the time go?,” said lead guitarist JB Brubaker via a press release. “I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday. We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you!”
Each leg of the upcoming tour will bookend the release of August Burns Red’s recently announced upcoming album, Death Below, arriving March 24th. So far, the band’s shared the lead single, “Ancestry,” which features guest vocals from Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach.
Below you can view the full list of tour dates for August Burns Red’s 20th anniversary tour. Get tickets here.
August Burns Red’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed from Within:
02/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade
02/18 – Orlando, FL @ Heart Support Festival *
02/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
02/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
02/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
02/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
02/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
03/01 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
03/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/12 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/14 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
04/15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
04/16 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
04/18 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
04/19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
04/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
04/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
05/02 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/05 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
05/12 – Quebec, QC @ Theatre Capitole
* = festival date