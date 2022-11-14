August Burns Red Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

August Burns Red have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour to mark their 20th anniversary as a band. The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within will provide support.

The extensive run is separated into two legs. The first kicks off February 15th in Silver Spring, Maryland, and runs through March 14th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second leg launches April 13th in Philadelphia and wraps up May 12th in Quebec City.

A Spotify ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (November 15th) at 10 a.m. ET, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. General sales launch Friday (November 18th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

August Burns Red are also offering VIP packages, including an exclusive, 200-plus page photo book spanning each year of the band’s career. Visit the ABR website for more information.

“Where does the time go?,” said lead guitarist JB Brubaker via a press release. “I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday. We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you!”

Each leg of the upcoming tour will bookend the release of August Burns Red’s recently announced upcoming album, Death Below, arriving March 24th. So far, the band’s shared the lead single, “Ancestry,” which features guest vocals from Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach.

Below you can view the full list of tour dates for August Burns Red’s 20th anniversary tour. Get tickets here.

August Burns Red’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed from Within:

02/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade

02/18 – Orlando, FL @ Heart Support Festival *

02/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

02/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

02/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

02/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

02/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

03/01 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

03/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/12 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/14 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

04/15 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

04/16 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/18 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

04/19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

04/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

04/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

05/02 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/05 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

05/12 – Quebec, QC @ Theatre Capitole

* = festival date