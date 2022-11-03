Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

August Burns Red Announce New Album, Unleash “Ancestry” Featuring Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach: Stream

The Pennsylvania metalcore act's 10th studio album, Death Below, will arrive March 24th

Advertisement
August Burns Red promo image
November 3, 2022 | 9:18am ET

    Pennsylvania metalcore act August Burns Red have announced their 10th studio album, Death Below, which will arrive March 24th, 2023 via Sharptone Records.

    In addition to the album news, August Burns Red have shared the first single off the upcoming release, the pummeling “Ancestry,” featuring Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach. Listen to the song and watch the accompanying music video below.

    “‘Ancestry’ is a complex and technical ABR track held together by perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics [singer] Jake [Luhrs] has ever written,” said guitarist JB Brubaker in a press release. “I loved this song in every phase since its inception. From the instrumental rendition, to the lyrics and vocals being added, to finally bringing it all together with Jesse’s anthemic guest vocals, ‘Ancestry’ is a song we’ve been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Death Below marks the band’s follow-up to 2020’s Guardians. In addition to Leach, the set features guest appearances from Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, ERRA singer JT Cavey, and All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson.

    “It’s no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging,” Brubaker said of the album. “Death Below is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we’ve ever written, and I couldn’t be more proud of what the five of us made together.”

    In other news, August Burns Red recently announced their third annual Christmas Burns Red event. The 2022 edition is set for December 16th and 17th at Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    August Burns Red will headline both nights. December 16th will also mark “Solid State Day” and feature a lineup of bands from the Solid State Record roster. For that show, August Burns Red’s set will only consist of material from their Solid State catalog. See the lineups for both nights in the poster below.

    “Christmas Burns Red is an event we’ve worked so hard to make better each year,” the band said in a collective statement. “This is our first year doing two days in Freedom Hall and we can’t wait to watch all these awesome and talented bands play across the weekend. These shows are always the highlight of ABR’s year. We look forward to making new memories with everyone in December!”

    Pre-order Death Below here. Check out the video for “Ancestry” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and lineup poster for Christmas Burns Red.

    Advertisement

    Death Below Artwork:

    August Burns Red Death Below album cover

    Death Below Tracklist:
    01. Premonition
    02. The Cleansing
    03. Ancestry (feat. Jesse Leach)
    04. Tightrope (feat. Jason Richardson)
    05. Fool’s Gold in the Bear Trap
    06. Backfire
    07. Revival
    08. Sevink
    09. Dark Divide
    10. Deadbolt
    11. The Abyss (feat. JT Cavey)
    12. Reckoning (feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

    August Burns Red show poster

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Selena Gomez releases new single in 2022

Selena Gomez Unveils Emotional New Single "My Mind and Me": Stream

November 3, 2022

yves tumor god is a circle new song alternative indie rock pop music news listen stream

Yves Tumor Questions a Higher Power on New Single "God Is a Circle": Stream

November 2, 2022

future islands wham! last christmas cover listen stream

Future Islands Cover Wham!'s "Last Christmas": Stream

November 2, 2022

Yo La Tengo This Stupid World new album Fallout song stream

Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World, Share "Fallout": Stream

November 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

August Burns Red Announce New Album, Unleash "Ancestry" Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter