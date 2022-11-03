Pennsylvania metalcore act August Burns Red have announced their 10th studio album, Death Below, which will arrive March 24th, 2023 via Sharptone Records.

In addition to the album news, August Burns Red have shared the first single off the upcoming release, the pummeling “Ancestry,” featuring Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach. Listen to the song and watch the accompanying music video below.

“‘Ancestry’ is a complex and technical ABR track held together by perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics [singer] Jake [Luhrs] has ever written,” said guitarist JB Brubaker in a press release. “I loved this song in every phase since its inception. From the instrumental rendition, to the lyrics and vocals being added, to finally bringing it all together with Jesse’s anthemic guest vocals, ‘Ancestry’ is a song we’ve been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time.”

Death Below marks the band’s follow-up to 2020’s Guardians. In addition to Leach, the set features guest appearances from Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, ERRA singer JT Cavey, and All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson.

“It’s no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging,” Brubaker said of the album. “Death Below is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we’ve ever written, and I couldn’t be more proud of what the five of us made together.”

In other news, August Burns Red recently announced their third annual Christmas Burns Red event. The 2022 edition is set for December 16th and 17th at Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

August Burns Red will headline both nights. December 16th will also mark “Solid State Day” and feature a lineup of bands from the Solid State Record roster. For that show, August Burns Red’s set will only consist of material from their Solid State catalog. See the lineups for both nights in the poster below.

“Christmas Burns Red is an event we’ve worked so hard to make better each year,” the band said in a collective statement. “This is our first year doing two days in Freedom Hall and we can’t wait to watch all these awesome and talented bands play across the weekend. These shows are always the highlight of ABR’s year. We look forward to making new memories with everyone in December!”

Pre-order Death Below here. Check out the video for “Ancestry” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and lineup poster for Christmas Burns Red.

Death Below Artwork:

Death Below Tracklist:

01. Premonition

02. The Cleansing

03. Ancestry (feat. Jesse Leach)

04. Tightrope (feat. Jason Richardson)

05. Fool’s Gold in the Bear Trap

06. Backfire

07. Revival

08. Sevink

09. Dark Divide

10. Deadbolt

11. The Abyss (feat. JT Cavey)

12. Reckoning (feat. Spencer Chamberlain)