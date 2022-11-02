Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water Gets First Official Trailer: Watch

The long-awaited sequel arrives in December

Advertisement
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th Century Fox)
November 2, 2022 | 8:31am ET

    Over a decade after its release, Avatar will return this December with Avatar: The Way of Waterand the trailer for the long-awaited sequel is finally out. Check out the clip below.

    Avatar: The Way of Water follows the Sully family, whose patriarch Jake (Sam Worthington) ended the first movie by leaving his human body to live as a Na’vi with his partner, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). As star Sigourney Weaver put it earlier this year, “The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live.”

    Worthington, Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald all reprise their roles from the original Avatar, while Weaver returns as a different character. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell join the cast of the sequel.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Way of Water is slated for a December 14th international release and December 16th United States release. Since it’s been so long since Avatar‘s 2009 debut, ever-ambitious director James Cameron understandably has a lot of content he’s hoping to pack into the franchise’s next films. But while The Way of Water clocks in at around three hours, Cameron doesn’t want to hear any whining about its length: he recently told folks planning to see the sequel that “It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

    Cameron has three more Avatar sequels planned after The Way of Water and revealed that Avatar 3 is already done. The third film is due out December 20th, 2024, while Avatar 4 is scheduled for December 18th, 2026 and Avatar 5 for December 22nd, 2028.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

daniel radcliffe jk rowling

Daniel Radcliffe: "Not Everybody in the Harry Potter Franchise" Is Transphobic Like J.K. Rowling

November 1, 2022

the eternal daughter trailer

Tilda Swinton Pulls Double Duty in The Eternal Daughter Trailer: Watch

November 1, 2022

lupita nyong'o quiet place cast horror movie film news

Lupita Nyong'o Cast in A Quiet Place Spinoff A Quiet Place: Day One

November 1, 2022

When Is Jordan Peele's Nope Available to Stream?

November 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avatar: The Way of Water Gets First Official Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter