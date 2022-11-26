Axl Rose Asks Fans to Stop Flying Drones at Guns N’ Roses Shows: “Play With Your Toys Somewhere Else”

Bootlegs have been a rock fan practice for decades, but recording concerts with drones is a new development Axl Rose isn’t too fond of. The Guns N’ Roses frontman posted a statement about the practice on social media, detailing how distracting the aircraft can be during a live show.

“Had a few drones this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive,” Rose said. “Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just ok to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on the stage.”

“People were pissed,” Rose added. “However much fun anyone’s having ur still trying to stay focused n’ do ur job n’ give the fans the best show you can. Anyway… we get it can be ‘fun’ to get ur drone bootleg vid but we’d appreciate it if anyone planning to b a drone pirate took the fans n’ band into consideration and n’ played w/ ur toys somewhere else.” Read Rose’s full statement below.

Guns N’ Roses recently issued a huge Use Your Illusion I & II box set featuring 96 songs, including a new version of “November Rain” featuring a 50-piece orchestra. According to Slash, the band will hopefully work on a new album next year as well.