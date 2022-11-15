Beyoncé and JAY-Z Tie for Record for Most Grammy Nominations of All Time

Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z have independently tied for the new record for most Grammy nominations of all time with a total of 88 nominations.
JAY-Z set the previous record last year with 83, and he managed to rack up five more for the 2023 ceremony with three new nods for his scene-stealing verse on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” and two songwriting credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
But Beyoncé kept pace with nine nominations, including for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Album of the Year for Rnaissance. Meanwhile, lead single “Break My Soul” got love in Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories, and she also received nominations for Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Best Song Written for Visual Media, for “Be Alive” from the film King Richard.
This year they managed to put some distance between the third- and fourth-place contenders. Paul McCartney has 81 nominations, and Quincy Jones has 80.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys here. Winners will be announced during a live ceremony taking place on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.
Correction: A previous version of this article left out two of JAY-Z’s nominations, writing credits on Renaissance as S. Carter. Beyoncé is tied with JAY-Z and not the sole record holder.