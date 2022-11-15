Beyoncé and JAY-Z Tie for Record for Most Grammy Nominations of All Time

Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z have independently tied for the new record for most Grammy nominations of all time with a total of 88 nominations.

JAY-Z set the previous record last year with 83, and he managed to rack up five more for the 2023 ceremony with three new nods for his scene-stealing verse on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” and two songwriting credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

But Beyoncé kept pace with nine nominations, including for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Album of the Year for Rnaissance. Meanwhile, lead single “Break My Soul” got love in Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories, and she also received nominations for Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Best Song Written for Visual Media, for “Be Alive” from the film King Richard.

Advertisement

Related Video

This year they managed to put some distance between the third- and fourth-place contenders. Paul McCartney has 81 nominations, and Quincy Jones has 80.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys here. Winners will be announced during a live ceremony taking place on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

Correction: A previous version of this article left out two of JAY-Z’s nominations, writing credits on Renaissance as S. Carter. Beyoncé is tied with JAY-Z and not the sole record holder.