Beyond the Boys’ Club: Charlotte Wessels

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Charlotte Wessels.

Many metal fans came to know and follow Charlotte Wessels during her time as lead vocalist of popular Dutch symphonic metal band Delain.

Wessels and Delain parted ways in 2021, and now she’s embarking on a journey into solo music. Her latest solo album, Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II, arrived in October, offering a genre-spanning collection of rock, pop and metal, all produced, performed and programmed in her own Six Feet Under studio.

For Heavy Consequence‘s latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” Wessels spoke with us about the new album, the challenges of being a woman in metal music, advice for up-and-coming musicians, and much more.

Congratulations on your new album, Tales from Six Feet Under Volume II. This record features such a diverse mix of genres. Musically, what was your vision with this record?

I think this record was similar to the previous one, the first volume, in that it’s a collection of songs that I put out on my Patreon. The way I work is that every month, I sit down and release a song there, so I get to start from scratch every month, which is very refreshing. Because of that, I don’t think about how each song will fit with a bigger project. I just make a song.