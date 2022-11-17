Bikini Kill Announce 2023 Tour Support with Mannequin Pussy, HC McEntire, and More

Bikini Kill have expanded their 2023 North American tour with a new live date and a slate of supporting acts including Mannequin Pussy, H.C. McEntire, and more.

The “Rebel Girl” band will embark on a 17-date tour in North America with several shows rescheduled from a previously planned 2022 outing. The trek will continue the reunion of the group’s core trio of Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, and Kathi Wilcox, while guitarist Sara Landeau will also return to the live lineup. Along with Mannequin Pussy and H.C. McEntire, Bikini Kill will be joined by Hurry Up, Brontez Purnell, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, Soup Activists and Snooper for select shows. See the full itinerary and accompanying support below.

The leaders of the ’90s “riot grrrl” revolution have also included an additional performance in Chicago on April 22nd. Tickets for their previously announced North American dates as well as their full Australian/New Zealand excursion in March are on sale now, while the tickets for their Chicago show will go up for grabs on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. CT. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

In 2021, Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” was placed at No. 5 on Consequence’s list of 50 Best Punk Songs of All Time.

Bikini Kill 2023 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Foma

03/01 – Perth, AU @ Perth Festival/The Rechabite

03/03 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

03/05 – Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory

03/07 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

03/08 – Melbourne AU @ The Forum

03/09 – Melbourne AU @ ACMI

03/11 – Meredith AU @ Golden Plains

03/13 – Sydney, AU @ Sydeny Opera House

03/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

03/30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

04/03 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

04/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

04/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring $

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

04/09 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

04/10 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

04/12 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus %

04/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre &

04/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre +

04/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/23 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine >

* = w/ Hurry Up

# = w/ H.C. Mc.Entire

^ = w/ Brontez Purnell

$ = w/ Mannequin Pussy

% = w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

~ = w/ XV & CB Radio Gorgeous

& = w/ Donkey Bugs

+ = w/ Soup Activists

> = w/ Snooper