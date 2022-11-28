Billie Eilish Has Never Smoked Weed Even Though Her Current Favorite Band is Cake

Billie Eilish recently sat down with Vanity Fair — again — for the sixth annual iteration of the magazine’s “Same Interview” YouTube series. In addition to hinting that she has a new album in the works, she revealed that she’s never smoked weed, a claim that contradicts her recent affinity for experimental ’90s indie rockers Cake.

“[Finneas is] obviously not around as much as he was when we all lived together,” Eilish said of her brother/creative partner. “But we see each other all the time. And now we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album which is really exciting. So now we have specific days when we see each other.”

New music aside, Eilish has had a lot on her agenda recently, including headlining sets at Coachella last spring. Considering all the wild accomplishments she’s made before she’s even 21, it seems that maybe her secret to getting it all done is that she steers clear of the devil’s lettuce. That topic came up when Eilish took a few questions from fans on Instagram; a simple “no” was all she offered when someone prodded about whether she’s dabbled in recreational cannabis.

Advertisement

Related Video

As for what music Eilish has been enjoying lately, forget the BROCKHAMPTONs and Tierra Whacks of years past: She’s evidently in a bit of a ’90s pop-rock phase, citing Cake and The Cardigans, as well as tourmate Dora Jar, “you-know-who,” and herself.

“You-know-who” appears to be referencing The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, with whom Eilish became romantically linked earlier this fall. Their 11-year age gap has made the relationship a particularly hot topic, and naturally, Vanity Fair had to once again ask Eilish about her love life: “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass,” she said, before finally announcing the name we were all waiting for. “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass. All me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish discussed how she’s grown over the years, her least favorite song in her discography, the rumors that she’ll appear in Euphoria Season 3, and more. Watch it below.

Advertisement

After recently completing her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour,” Eilish will close out 2022 with two hometown “encore” shows in Los Angeles this December (tickets via Ticketmaster) in support of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever. She’ll make her first-ever South American performances in 2023 at Lollapalooza’s trio of Latin American festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.