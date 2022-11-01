Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins “Freaked Out” When Jane’s Addiction Showed Up at One of Our Early Shows

Corgan chats with Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell in the midst of their current tour together

Advertisement
Perry Farrell and Billy Corgan conversation
Perry Farrell and Billy Corgan, via Live Nation
Follow
November 1, 2022 | 9:32am ET

    On October 2nd, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction kicked off one of the most anticipated alt-rock tours of the year (tickets available here). There’s a clear mutual respect and admiration between the two bands, which can be seen on full display in the latest edition of Live Nation’s “1:1” interview series.

    The video conversation (watch below) features Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell chatting with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, as they reminisce on their beginnings, trade compliments, and speak about their respective legacies. Early in the video, Corgan shares a memory of Farrell and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro showing up at an ill-attended 1992 Smashing Pumpkins show in Denver.

    “There was almost nobody there. It was like a 100 people. So when you guys came in, about halfway through the show, we were like, ‘God, they’re here!’,” Corgan remembers. “We all freaked out, because now we were just playing for you guys.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the clip, Farrell tells Corgan about why Jane’s Addiction decided to release a live recording as their debut. Whereas Corgan assumed it came down to money and resources, Farrell reveals it was an intentional choice by the band.

    “The idea being, I don’t know if they’ll ever get to hear us as raw and as energized as we are right now,” Farrell explains. “I wanted them to hear us and know of us in our most honest, innocent… I wanted to capture that before anyone could ruin that.”

    The two singers also touch on Navarro’s absence from the current tour due to a battle with long COVID, their memories of listening to each other’s music, what their current stage show brings to the audience, and more.

    Advertisement

    Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction Jane Says
     Editor's Pick
    Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins Combine Forces to Perform “Jane Says” on Howard Stern: Watch

    Jane’s Addiction recently missed five shows on the tour due to an unspecified injury singer Perry Farrell suffered, but they rejoined the bill this past weekend.

    The two bands’ “Spirits on Fire Tour” runs through a November 19th show in Los Angeles. See the conversation between Farrell and Corgan below, and grab tickets to the remaining dates via Ticketmaster. Also check out our dream setlists for both Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins here.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

James Hetfield as Eddie Munson for Halloween

Metallica's James Hetfield Dressed Up as Stranger Things' Eddie Munson for Halloween

November 1, 2022

13 Scariest Metal Songs

The 13 Scariest Metal Songs

October 31, 2022

Jello Biafra honors D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys

Jello Biafra Writes Touching Tribute to Late Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro

October 31, 2022

avenged sevenfold misfits lass caress

Avenged Sevenfold Members Cover Misfits Classic "Last Caress" for Halloween: Watch

October 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins "Freaked Out" When Jane's Addiction Showed Up at One of Our Early Shows

Menu Shop Search Newsletter