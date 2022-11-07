Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Launching Bahamas Treasure Hunt

Captured in a documentary called After the Fyre

Advertisement
Billy McFarland Treasure Hunt Bahamas PYRT documentary After the Fyre
Billy McFarland, photo by Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Follow
November 7, 2022 | 2:49pm ET

    Billy McFarland is returning to the Bahamas for a treasure hunt called PYRT, reports Deadline. The disgraced Fyre Festival co-founder’s new venture will be captured as part of a documentary film called After the Fyre.

    The feature will follow the convicted felon’s latest attempt at entrepreneurship after he was released early from a six-year prison sentence for wire fraud and bank fraud. McFarland has been ordered to pay $26 million in restitution to the investors, vendors, and ticketholders he misled while promoting the 2017 event advertised as a Bahamian getaway that left people stranded in a sparse tent city.

    McFarland has been teasing PYRT since joining TikTok under the handle @pyrtbilly in late October. Based on the promotional videos, the treasure hunt starts with tracking down one of 99 bottles with a message inside. “This time, everybody’s invited,” he says in the first clip. Watch the TikToks below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After the Fyre will be directed by Ample Entertainment co-founders Ari Mark and Phil Lott, who helmed Adam McKay’s three-part HBO series The Invisible Pilot about the bizarre 1970s disappearance of daredevil cropduster pilot Gary Betzner.

    Last week, McFarland appeared on Good Morning America for his first televised interview since leaving prison. “I was wrong,” McFarland admitted to Michael Strahan, adding he went down a “terrible path of bad decisions” because of his desperate desire to prove people right.”

    McFarland still found investors for PYRT after his past failings with Fyre Festival, a social network called Spling, and a “black card” company Magnises. It turns out he was right with his previous statement that “failure is OK in entrepreneurship.”

    @pyrtbilly
    Advertisement

    So TikTok deleted my first post… Let’s try this again

    ♬ I Can Do Anything / Finale – Christopher Lennertz

    @pyrtbilly

    ❌ marks the spot 🏴‍☠️

    ♬ Smoked out Phonk – TREVASPURA

    @pyrtbilly

    stay tuned for part 2 🏴‍☠️🛩️🏝️🤿

    ♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

namor black panther wakanda forever who is explainer explained 90 seconds or less video thumb

Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

November 7, 2022

glass onion knives out mystery netflix full trailer watch

New Glass Onion Trailer Peels Back Another Layer of Its Murder Mystery: Watch

November 7, 2022

quentin tarantino marvel hired hands filmmaker director movie news mcu quote interview

Quentin Tarantino: Marvel Filmmakers are Just "Hired Hands"

November 4, 2022

jack white martin scorsese killers of the flower moon

Jack White to Appear in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, According to Music Supervisor

November 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland Launching Bahamas Treasure Hunt

Menu Shop Search Newsletter